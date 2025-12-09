The World's Longest One-Way Flight Just Launched, And It's A Serious Time Saver
More than 100 years ago, U.S. Army Air Service Captain Earl French White made history with the longest-ever non-stop flight. You may be imagining a record-breaking trip across the country or even an ocean, but remember, this was 1919: a mere 16 years after the Wright Brothers' first flight. The Dayton-Wright DH-4 biplane flown by Captain White made the trek from Chicago to Long Island, which is a journey of about 740 miles. Today, the longest-available commercial flight shatters that record, though it is so long that it needs a refueling stop in the middle.
Tedious, boring, and uncomfortable, long-haul flights can feel endless, even with high-tech gadgets to keep you entertained. You may be jet-lagged after crossing time zones and dealing with sore muscles after sitting for so long. Yet many people will take a long-haul flight over having multiple layovers any day. The flights may be long, but some may even enjoy the extended time to work or nap. For those that can afford premium tickets, the flights are more comfortable than ever, with upgraded food options and room to stretch out.
Passengers on this record-breaking flight will appreciate any extra legroom they can get, as they'll be in the air for more than 24 hours. China Eastern Airlines' flight MU745 will take passengers from Shanghai to Buenos Aires, Argentina twice weekly. The new flight slashes the travel time it used to take to get to South America from China by more than four hours.
The flight that takes more than a day
The new flight breaks the old record for the longest non-stop flight you could take, which was previously held by Singapore Airline's' 9,537-mile, 19-hour flight between New York and Singapore. The China Eastern Airlines flight covers more than 12,000 miles and will take a staggering 29 hours. It is so long that it requires a refueling stop in Auckland, New Zealand, but passengers need only one ticket for the entire flight.
You'll get some bragging rights if you buy a ticket for this flight. Not only is it the world's longest one-way flight, but it also crosses the Eastern and Western Hemispheres — as well as both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. This route uses a new path dubbed the "southern corridor" by the airline, since it stops in New Zealand instead of taking a northern route that would typically include a refueling stop in Europe or North America. To complete the route, China Eastern Airlines is using a Boeing 777-300ER wide-body plane, which is an extension of the Boeing 777 jet family known for its long range.
According to Forbes, it's not known if passengers are allowed to deboard at the Auckland refueling stop, which is bad news for anyone wanting to stretch their legs. In addition to 258 economy passengers, the flight also holds six first-class passengers and 52 business-class passengers. This may be the one time you'll want to pay for that upgrade.