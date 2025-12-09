The World's Longest One-Way Flight Just Launched, And It's A Serious Time Saver

More than 100 years ago, U.S. Army Air Service Captain Earl French White made history with the longest-ever non-stop flight. You may be imagining a record-breaking trip across the country or even an ocean, but remember, this was 1919: a mere 16 years after the Wright Brothers' first flight. The Dayton-Wright DH-4 biplane flown by Captain White made the trek from Chicago to Long Island, which is a journey of about 740 miles. Today, the longest-available commercial flight shatters that record, though it is so long that it needs a refueling stop in the middle.

Tedious, boring, and uncomfortable, long-haul flights can feel endless, even with high-tech gadgets to keep you entertained. You may be jet-lagged after crossing time zones and dealing with sore muscles after sitting for so long. Yet many people will take a long-haul flight over having multiple layovers any day. The flights may be long, but some may even enjoy the extended time to work or nap. For those that can afford premium tickets, the flights are more comfortable than ever, with upgraded food options and room to stretch out.

Passengers on this record-breaking flight will appreciate any extra legroom they can get, as they'll be in the air for more than 24 hours. China Eastern Airlines' flight MU745 will take passengers from Shanghai to Buenos Aires, Argentina twice weekly. The new flight slashes the travel time it used to take to get to South America from China by more than four hours.