The Tiny Gadget That Turns Your Phone Into A Thermal Camera

Modern smartphones all essentially look the same. You have a glass sandwich build with giant lenses on the back and a bezelless display up front. Flagships from Samsung and Apple have enough processing power to run AI chatbots locally — so we're past questioning how far smartphones have come. We've even seen concepts of modular phones that teased a future where you could swap out components on the fly.

Attempts to make smartphones modular didn't succeed, and the closest we have gotten to this concept has been via mountable camera lenses and accessories that plug into our phones. One such add-on that has found a niche audience is that of thermal cameras. These are different from night vision cameras in that they visualize heat signatures that the human eye can't normally see.

There is a decent market of thermal camera attachments for smartphones, like the InfiRay P2 Pro and the Flir One Edge Pro, which Digital Camera World has recommended. The former pick is the one you might be interested in if you're looking for an absolutely tiny thermal camera for your Android phone.

A thermal camera can be a great accessory for your smartphone if you're constantly troubleshooting things and dealing with electronics or hardware that are prone to overheating. A plug-and-play attachment makes this process even easier. The Flir One (non-Pro) is also a popular pick on Amazon, with over 6,500 reviews and a 4.1-star rating.