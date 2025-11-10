How To Run An AI Chatbot Locally On Your iPhone

Few things have developed as fast as artificial intelligence has in recent years. With AI chatbots like ChatGPT or Gemini gaining new features and better capabilities every so often, it's understandable if you have one of these services pinned in your bookmarks or installed as an app on your phone. One thing these chatbots have in common is that they're cloud-based, meaning you need an active internet connection to be able to use them.

A notable benefit of these chatbots being served through the internet is that the processing happens on the cloud, allowing you to converse with the most complex of LLMs irrespective of your device's hardware potential. This, however, raises questions about privacy, since your data is being sent to the company's servers. This is where the concept of local AI chatbots comes into the picture. Tools like ChatGPT are essentially large language models (LLMs) that are trained on billions of words and instructed to respond in a human-like fashion.

Modern computers have become powerful enough that you can run certain LLMs completely locally. This keeps your conversations fully private and allows you to use an AI chatbot even when you're not connected to the internet. Newer iPhones are powered by Apple's Neural Engine — making them even more capable of running AI models on-device. For those interested, we've tested a simple solution that lets you install and run an offline AI chatbot on your iPhone — and here are the steps involved in doing so.