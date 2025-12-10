'The Future Of Computing Could Be Fungal' - Why Scientists Are Making Computers With Mushrooms

Often, the word fungus doesn't have the most positive implications. At times, some fungi can indicate you have an infection that you need to pick up an ointment for. Meanwhile, certain kinds of wild mushrooms can be extremely dangerous, if not fatal. Nonetheless, fungi are some of Earth's most remarkable lifeforms, and they can have some incredible applications — including in the world of computing. The concept of a mushroom PC like something from "The Last of Us" has been proposed before, but scientists have recently gotten even closer to making this idea a reality. In an October 2025 paper published in PLoS One, authors from Ohio State University concluded that "the future of computing could be fungal."

Robots are already picking mushrooms for us, but fungi could also have a roll to play in technology in the future. While modern day computers, tablets, and smartphones are incredibly useful, they can have some harmful impacts on the environment in terms of their power sources and the energy they require. For those who have grown up with very conventional Windows devices and Macs, the concept of a mushroom computer might sound absurd, but it could be a crucial step toward making the devices we use every day as sustainable and planet-friendly as they can be. Let's take a look at some of the reasons for developing mushroom computers in the first place and whether they could realistically become commonplace.