This Mushroom PC Sounds Like Something Out Of The Last Of Us

When you think about it, hit video game and TV series "The Last Of Us" has one of the most disturbing concepts in the history of fiction. Cordyceps is a real-life fungus that infects insects like ants, turns them into zombies, and makes them compulsively climb to high spots so the spores spread further when the fungi bursts from the top of the ant's head.

In "The Last of Us," that fungi has adapted and can infect humans. As a result, society collapses, as you may expect it to do when a large chunk of the population becomes a revolting mass of fungus and misery. 20 years after the fungus took hold, the title characters — Joel and Ellie — are among those who escaped the mushroom plague, and have to navigate through a post-apocalyptic world full of cordyceps zombies in service of finding a cure to the infection.

Thankfully, cordyceps are not capable of attack humans outside of fictional media, and our immune system is pretty well equipped to handle fungus anyway — but the concept is rooted in reality. Things like mushrooms can mimic human brain activity, and scientists in the U.K. have also worked out that fungus can mimic certain computer functions. Some have actually used various kinds of functional fungus to replace computer parts and hardware.

The concept works, and the potential it has for technology is immense. It isn't just mushrooms either: the same scientists have created mold-powered robots in the past, too. In the future, organic computing could be an advancement similar to AI, VR, brain implants, or like many of the various futuristic and innovative discoveries made in recent years.