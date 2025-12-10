Shoppers Praise This LED Therapy Light At Costco: 'This Light Is Wonderful!'

The shortest day of the year is around the corner, and while the days will begin getting longer after the winter solstice, we're still a long way away from late summer sunsets. One way people have tried to avoid the winter blues is so-called "light therapy" devices. The theory behind light therapy is that exposure to artificial light that closely mimics the color temperature of sunlight (as opposed to warmer, yellow lights) may trick the brain into thinking it is in natural daylight, causing it to release chemicals or hormones that can improve energy and mood.

Various products use this basic principle to market themselves as light therapy lamps, including the Circadian Optics Light Therapy device seen on "Shark Tank." Another well-known product in this category is the HappyLight line from Verilux, including the HappyLight Luxe. The lamp can deliver up to 10,000 lux of full-spectrum light, without the dangerous UV that comes with natural sunlight or tanning beds. It's designed to be steady and consistent to avoid annoying glares or flicker and comes with a detachable stand and wall mount for optimal placement.

It's customizable, allowing you to choose between four brightness levels and four different color temperatures so you can set the light to your own personal preference. It also includes a countdown timer that you can program in 5-minute increments up to an hour. Unlike some things you'd never want to buy at Costco, the Verilux HappyLight Luxe is popular with the retailer's customers, with many strongly positive user reviews. It's so popular, in fact, that the light may go in and out of stock during the darkest days of fall and winter. However, Verilux sells other similar devices, including its HappyLight Duo 2-In-1 Desk Lamp, which Costco shoppers also rate highly.