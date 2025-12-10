Shoppers Praise This LED Therapy Light At Costco: 'This Light Is Wonderful!'
The shortest day of the year is around the corner, and while the days will begin getting longer after the winter solstice, we're still a long way away from late summer sunsets. One way people have tried to avoid the winter blues is so-called "light therapy" devices. The theory behind light therapy is that exposure to artificial light that closely mimics the color temperature of sunlight (as opposed to warmer, yellow lights) may trick the brain into thinking it is in natural daylight, causing it to release chemicals or hormones that can improve energy and mood.
Various products use this basic principle to market themselves as light therapy lamps, including the Circadian Optics Light Therapy device seen on "Shark Tank." Another well-known product in this category is the HappyLight line from Verilux, including the HappyLight Luxe. The lamp can deliver up to 10,000 lux of full-spectrum light, without the dangerous UV that comes with natural sunlight or tanning beds. It's designed to be steady and consistent to avoid annoying glares or flicker and comes with a detachable stand and wall mount for optimal placement.
It's customizable, allowing you to choose between four brightness levels and four different color temperatures so you can set the light to your own personal preference. It also includes a countdown timer that you can program in 5-minute increments up to an hour. Unlike some things you'd never want to buy at Costco, the Verilux HappyLight Luxe is popular with the retailer's customers, with many strongly positive user reviews. It's so popular, in fact, that the light may go in and out of stock during the darkest days of fall and winter. However, Verilux sells other similar devices, including its HappyLight Duo 2-In-1 Desk Lamp, which Costco shoppers also rate highly.
What do users like about the HappyLight Luxe?
Based on over 450 user ratings, Costco shoppers have scored the Verilux HappyLight Luxe a strong 4.5 out of 5. One illuminative review is from a user originally from "sunny Mississippi" before moving to Northeast Ohio, which they call a "dreary proposition." They said the darker environment zapped "all my energy and the drive," but after purchasing the HappyLight Luxe, they've been "accomplishing so much each day" and have been pleasantly surprised at the difference it has made in my ability to cope with the lack of sunshine for which Northeast Ohio winters are known." Because the HappyLight Luxe greatly improved this satisfied customer's energy and mood, they concluded that "this light is wonderful!"
Other users specifically mention that the product has helped with conditions like insomnia and seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Another 5-star review notes that it can be a very useful device for those who work remotely and don't get out of the house as much as they'd like. This reviewer describes the LED display as "bright. Like sunlight bright. You turn it on and close your eyes and you're on a beach, with the sun on your face; warming your heart and mind to the idea that winter is over."
Most positive reviews will report that the light has improved either mood, sleep, or energy — or some combination of the three. But, you'll also get some scattered praise for the design of the lamp, calling it sleek and compact. One notes that it "does not take up much room on a desk or table compared to previous lamps."
The Verilux HappyLight Luxe isn't for everyone, though
The device isn't immune to mixed or negative reviews, however, and it seems that light therapy may not be for everyone. Feedback from one user that's currently marked as the "most helpful critical review" reports that, while it's bright enough, they "get a headache every time I use it. Not sure if that's a good trade for some pretend sunshine."
Another Costco shopper says that they aren't skeptical about light therapy, but personally can't use the HappyLight Luxe. Using it as directed and keeping the lamp around two feet away from their head, they "felt my eyes feeling dry and my face felt as if burning." This was within just five minutes of use at the lowest setting and occurred repeatedly, even with moisturizer applied. The reviewer concludes that perhaps those with sensitive skin may not be able to enjoy the benefits of the HappyLight.
Other less-positive reviews are about the device itself, rather than the concept of light therapy. Some are unhappy with the removable stand, calling it annoying because it tends to detach on its own. One customer wishes the device were rechargeable and not hamstrung by a cord, which limits where you can place it. These negative experiences, however, are the exceptions to mostly positive ones — at least based on hundreds of customer reviews. If you purchase one yourself and end up in the minority of users who are unsatisfied with the Verilux HappyLight Luxe, it's not the end of the world, as it's pretty easy to return items at Costco.