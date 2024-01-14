What Happened To Circadian Optics Light Therapy From Shark Tank Season 11?

The second episode of Season 11 of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on October 6, 2019, with approximately 3.8 million viewers watching the show live or on their DVR before the night was over. The episode opened with a pitch from Amber Leong for her company, Circadian Optics, which makes lamps that mimic daylight to help people regulate their circadian rhythms while working inside all day, theoretically improving their sleep cycles.

On "Shark Tank," Leong delivered what the Sharks lauded as one of the greatest pitches in the history of the show, relating her immigrant story growing up in Malaysia in a home without indoor plumbing before ending up in Minnesota and noticing how the relative lack of sun was impacting her health. Already armed with an impressive sales record to back up her inspiring story, having noticed a gap in the market for light therapy lamps that were aesthetically pleasing, she secured a two-shark deal in one of the most memorable segments in "Shark Tank" history. Or did she?

By all appearances, Circadian Options appears to be doing well, but as we've learned with past "Shark Tank" updates, appearances can be deceiving. So, let's dive into how the company did on the show and how it's fared ever since.