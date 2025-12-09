5 Popular Camping Gadgets Users Say You Should Steer Clear Of

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Camping is one way to step away from the endless activities of everyday life and just connect with nature. And while there are real physical and mental benefits to it, the truth is we're creatures of comfort. And there are some gadgets you must bring along on your camping trip to make it safer, more comfortable, and a lot more enjoyable.

For instance, it's cool to learn how to rub two stones together to light a fire, but you can just pack an LED lantern. You can also bring a smartwatch that tracks your location and monitors your vitals, a solar power bank to keep your devices charged, and a portable electric fan to make sleeping in a tent during the thick of summer actually bearable. Together, they help you maintain some sense of normalcy and security while being outdoors.

The problem, however, is that some of these gadgets offer more on paper than they do in the real world. And what's even more frustrating is that you can't always tell from a product description that a solar power bank barely charges in sunlight. You might be miles from civilization before that reality sets in, and suddenly your trip is off to a bad start with no easy way to repair or replace anything. This is where user experiences become invaluable. The products we're looking at today have already been tested in the wild by real campers, and their feedback is a big part of why we won't be recommending these gadgets for your trip.