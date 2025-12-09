GM's Making A Half-Billion-Dollar Bet On The Future Of Gas-Powered Cars

General Motors is still keen on internal combustion. Despite 2025 having been a good year for the conglomerate's EV sales, with offerings like the game-changing Chevy Equinox EV helping it sell 144,668 EVs as of Q3 2025, a couple of recent moves indicate an automaker that's not quite ready to leave its ICE vehicles behind.

On November 24, a GM spokesperson told the Detroit Free Press that the company is set to invest $300 million into Michigan-based Romulus Propulsion Systems, which will build 10-speed transmissions for GM's SUVs and full-size pickup trucks. This Romulus deal goes hand-in-hand with a roughly $250 million investment in GM's own Parma Metal Center in Ohio.

That $250 million is intended to support the manufacturing plans GM has for its Fairfax Assembly (Kansas City, Kansas), Spring Hill Manufacturing (Spring Hill, Tennessee), and Orion Assembly (Orion Township, Michigan) facilities. This $550 million expenditure comes months after GM pumped a cool $888 million into its Tonawanda Propulsion plant in New York, which is set to build the company's new V8 engine.