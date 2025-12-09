Swiss Government Sounds The Alarm Bell Over Cloud Storage Security Risks

Cloud services are part and parcel of our digital lives these days. Many of us use at least one of the many great cloud storage providers vying for our money, while even everyday smart appliances rely on the cloud. The latter, of course, proved disastrous for owners of Eight Sleep beds, which were rendered unusable by Amazon Web Services' October 2025 outage.

Even the public sector, including world governments and their agencies, uses cloud services. They can offer many benefits, including cost savings, improved security, access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools, and easy expansion to suit ever-changing needs. However, it's not all rosy: data sovereignty, or the notion that a cloud user should have full control over their cloud data, is fast becoming a concern, as exemplified by a recent regulation regarding the Swiss government's use of cloud services.

On November 18, 2025, Switzerland's Conference of Swiss Data Protection Officers, also known as Privatim, passed a resolution that essentially prohibits the use of cloud services for sensitive government data. Reasons include cloud providers' lack of transparency, the absence of end-to-end encryption, and the loss of control over government data when stored in the cloud. The resolution also specifically cites the U.S.' Cloud Act, which compels American service providers to release user data stored on their servers upon government request, as another motivator. In its conclusion, Privatim recommends that the Swiss government only use cloud services if it can encrypt the data itself and ensure that the cloud provider does not have access to the encryption key.