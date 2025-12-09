One Of The Internet's Most Important Websites Works Out Of A Former Church

Though we sometimes imagine websites as floating around in the ether, we typically picture their physical forms as banks of servers. Meanwhile, the Internet Archive, one of the most regularly visited websites in the world, actually resides in a stunning building in San Francisco that used to be a church.

"I think the role here is to be a record of what happened," Internet Archive found Brewster Khale told The San Francisco Standard, "so that people can't rewrite history [...] and [...] to build on the best that other people have ever done." CNN shares Kahle's retelling of the story of the library of Alexandria, a vast collection of much of the sum of human knowledge at its time. It was not a single library but two separate sites, both of which are believed to have been ultimately destroyed at different (frequently disputed) points in history. It was a tragic loss of what essentially amounted to much of the sum of written human knowledge at the time, and this is exactly what Kahle and his team are trying to prevent happening again at that former Christian Science church in the City By The Bay.

Let's take a closer look at the site itself and the means through which it is slowly and steadily preserving the Internet's content for the browsers of the future. Archiving content is a valuable function in Gmail and far beyond, and this is perhaps the largest-scale utilization of that concept.