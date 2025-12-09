If Your Car Does This, You're In For A Huge Repair Bill

If you've ever owned a vintage car, you are probably used to hearing a wide range of mysterious sounds every time you drive. However, there's one sound that could mean something concerning — and expensive — is happening. The sound is a distinctive and loud clatter that's coming from the engine: a spun rod bearing.

While replacement rod bearings can cost as little as $25, the cost to have a mechanic repair a spun rod bearing can easily exceed a few thousand dollars. It will depend on your specific model, your mechanic's rates, and the extent of damage the rod bearing has caused to the engine. Basically, when the bearing shell is no longer secured, it will spin in place and potentially seize on the crankshaft journal. If metal bits from the rod bearing get into the engine or the constant spinning causes too much friction, various components could be damaged. Taking apart an engine and potentially replacing it can become very costly very fast due to the labor and parts involved. If you hear that sound, immediately contact a trusted mechanic before it worsens.