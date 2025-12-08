4 Top-Rated Car Gadgets And Accessories You Can Get At Costco
Costco carries all manner of products, including groceries, clothes, televisions, and just about anything you can think of. While the products that first come to mind might be gigantic bags of chips or large packs of water bottles that could satisfy an entire office building, Costco's robust lineup of products also includes quite a bit for your automobile — about as much as you would expect to find at your local auto shop.
You can buy tires, wheels, cleaning supplies, trailer hitches, and you can refill your gas tank at many different locations as well. You can even buy a car from Costco if you really want to. With all of these automotive product options at your disposal, there are expectedly a lot of car gadgets that many would potentially find incredibly useful.
Here, we have selected four different car gadgets available at Costco that come highly rated by Costco's actual customers. These gadgets offer a variety of benefits, from extra safety when reversing or the ability to jump-start your car when you're in a jam. Not all of these gadgets will be of use to everyone, but we're confident that everyone will find something useful for them. All the gadgets selected here have received at least an average 4 out of 5-star rating from Costco customers and are currently available to purchase from the company's website.
Type S 15,000mAh ProJump Starter
Everyone needs a pair of jumper cables in their vehicle. After all, you never know when you'll jump in your car and find that it won't start due to a dead battery. While a regular pair of jumper cables is nice, you'll need someone's help to actually use them — and that may not always be practical. Wouldn't it be better to just be able to jump your car by yourself with a power source? Well, with the Type S 15,000mAh ProJump Starter, you can do just that.
This is a power brick that comes equipped with a compact set of jumper cables, allowing you to easily hook up to your car's battery and jumpstart it. The power brick also helpfully displays step-by-step instructions on the built-in screen in case you don't know how to properly jump a car battery, making it a great resource for newer drivers.
Type S' jump starter also has USB-A and USB-C ports, allowing you to charge devices like smartphones and laptops. Costco customers have given this an overall average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, making it the highest-rated jump starter Costco sells. This gadget sells for $159.99 at Costco, which is actually $40 cheaper than on Type S' own website.
Type S HD Solar-Powered Backup Camera
One of the best features cars have implemented in the last decade or so is the rear-view camera. Being able to clearly see what is behind your vehicle while in reverse has not only made parking much easier, but it has also helped improve overall safety, giving you eyes in places you previously never had before. While there are many cars that have this as a standard feature, there are plenty of vehicles that still don't. Plus, there are many people who drive older cars that didn't have this as an option when they were produced. That is where highly-rated backup camera systems like the Type S HD Solar-Powered Backup Camera come into play.
This gadget comes in two pieces. The first is a license plate frame for your rear license plate, with the actual backup camera at the top of the frame. The second piece is a wireless 6-inch monitor that displays the camera feed. This monitor can be attached to your car's front windshield. Helpfully, the display does not just show the camera feed; it also displays indicators that help you guide your car when reversing.
The Type S backup camera is also a solar-powered gadget and fully charges after 2 hours of direct sunlight, though you do need to charge it for 4 to 6 hours with an included USB cable before initial installation. On average, the backup camera has received a 4.1 out of 5-star average from Costco customers, and it's available for $179.99 from the retailer.
Hopkins Maxx-Force Glacier 58-inch Extendable Snowbrush with Ice Scraper
Not every gadget made for a vehicle needs to offer new functionality. Sometimes, it just needs to be a very handy tool that'll prove helpful in certain situations. For instance, if you live in a location that's prone to ice and snow, you'll know the pain of having to clean your windshield before you can drive. And even if you live in an area where ice and snow aren't all that common, it's always useful to be prepared. No matter which category you fall into, a highly rated option for dealing with ice and snow, according to Costco customers, is the Hopkins Maxx-Force Glacier Snowbrush and Ice Scraper combo pack.
The Ice Scraper is a product cold-weather car owners are likely most familiar with, as that's the essential tool for de-icing a windshield. However, the Hopkins Snowbrush is also an enormously useful tool, allowing you to get rid of all of the excess snow on your windshield before you start scraping. The brush extends up to 58 inches, meaning you should be able to sweep away all of that snow without having to switch sides. Costco sells both of these Hopkins tools together for just $39.99, and customers are immensely satisfied with them, as they have an overall average customer rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. These aren't high-tech, but they definitely come in handy.
Type S Deluxe Memory Foam Seat Cushions
Car manufacturers talk a lot about what material their seats are lined with, be it leather, cloth, or some sort of synthetic fabric, but rarely do you hear about how comfortable the seats of a particular vehicle are. Anyone who has taken a long car trip knows that car seats get uncomfortable sooner or later, and that's before they start amplifying any back issues you already have. Well, Type S has a solution to these problems with its Deluxe Memory Foam Seat Cushions.
First off, the memory foam accommodates the way you naturally sit, letting you drive in comfort. Type S also uses charcoal-infused memory foam, which helps with moisture control and minimizes odors. If that's not enough, these cushions have removable covers that you can easily put in the washing machine as well.
Costco sells these cushions in packs of two, which is handy if you are a two-car household. If not, you can use it for the passenger seat as well, or take one to the office, as these work on any chair. Costco customers have given this an overall average of 4.4 out of 5 stars, and the wholesaler retails it for $69.99. That is $10 cheaper than you can get the cushions on Type S' own website. So, not only are you getting enhanced comfort, but you are getting a good deal as well.
Methodology
We took a number of factors into consideration when selecting products for this list. First and foremost, they needed to be well-liked by customers who purchased them from Costco. No product could dip below an average customer star rating of 4 out of 5 stars from 100 reviews or more to ensure overall quality. Beyond that, we made sure to consider a variety of different products; there are many types of car gadgets out there, so selecting four jump starters or four portable EV chargers would have been unnecessarily limiting.
All four products needed to be actively available to purchase from Costco as well, although it's worth noting that we ended up with four products that are online-only; if you were looking to pop into your local Costco Warehouse for one of them, you would end up leaving empty-handed. If a product met all of these criteria, then it qualified for this list. While many other car gadgets met these criteria as well, editorial judgment was used to ultimately whittle it down to just these four products from Costco.