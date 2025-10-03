What You Should Know Before Buying A Car From Costco
Costco has offered nearly everything imaginable to members, whether you're looking for the largest jars of mayonnaise in bulk or even a membership to a private airline, Costco has had it. One thing many Costco members may not be aware of is that the wholesale club also allows its members to purchase cars, and has been doing so since 1989.
Unfortunately, you cannot buy any cars directly from a Costco store. However, the Costco brand has partnerships with around 3,000 dealerships across the country. Because of that, Costco is one of the highest sellers of both used and new vehicles in the United States. When you use Costco to buy a new or used car, you'll be receiving discounts with your Costco membership.
In order to make sure that Costco members are receiving the best vehicles from trusted dealers, the wholesale club vets every dealership the brand works with. Because of that, the brand also makes sure that every Costco employee that works with the dealership and every dealership employee that works with Costco is trained properly.
You can also purchase more than just cars through the Costco Auto program. You can also purchase recreational vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides, and even jet skis.
How to buy a car through Costco
The first step you should take when considering purchasing a vehicle through Costco is by searching the inventory on the Costco Auto Program website. Granted, you don't actually buy the car through Costco, that happens at the actual dealership. Costco offers a function through their program that allows you to customize your potential vehicle, as well as numerous tools to assist in the car-buying experience.
The tools that Costco offers allow potential owners to compare vehicles against each one another, shows them the rebates and incentives that manufacturers are currently offering, look at reviews of vehicles and the results of different road tests, and even use a calculator to determine the finances.
One of the ways Costco makes the car-buying process simple and easy is by pre-negotiating prices for your vehicle, making sure you only pay for what you want. Costco Auto also allows for potential buyers to back out of the deal at any time if they are unsatisfied. Plus, by filling out the member satisfaction survey at the end of your experience you can save 50% on parts and accessories for your vehicle, such as tires.