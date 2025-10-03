What You Should Know Before Buying A Car From Costco

Costco has offered nearly everything imaginable to members, whether you're looking for the largest jars of mayonnaise in bulk or even a membership to a private airline, Costco has had it. One thing many Costco members may not be aware of is that the wholesale club also allows its members to purchase cars, and has been doing so since 1989.

Unfortunately, you cannot buy any cars directly from a Costco store. However, the Costco brand has partnerships with around 3,000 dealerships across the country. Because of that, Costco is one of the highest sellers of both used and new vehicles in the United States. When you use Costco to buy a new or used car, you'll be receiving discounts with your Costco membership.

In order to make sure that Costco members are receiving the best vehicles from trusted dealers, the wholesale club vets every dealership the brand works with. Because of that, the brand also makes sure that every Costco employee that works with the dealership and every dealership employee that works with Costco is trained properly.

You can also purchase more than just cars through the Costco Auto program. You can also purchase recreational vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides, and even jet skis.