Can You Remove The Calendar From CarPlay? (And Why You Might Need To)

CarPlay is an easy way to use your iPhone while driving, and we've shared some pro tips to help you get the most out of your infotainment. But one tip we didn't reveal involves removing the Calendar from your CarPlay, which you can do. However, before you begin navigating your iPhone to do it, be sure you're at a full stop for your own safety.

Just go to your iPhone's General settings and select CarPlay. Then choose your car, and once you do, you'll see the apps and widgets that your CarPlay system is accessing. You should see an option to organize or remove, so just choose the latter, and select the Calendar widget or app. Removing the calendar from your CarPlay won't remove it from your iPhone, and if you decide you want it back, you can go to Customize and do it from there. But why remove it at all?

First, you'll save some physical space on your display. This can make a big difference, especially if your screen is already too crowded with apps. Plus, once the Calendar widget is removed, its notifications and upcoming event information will no longer appear on the CarPlay screen. This will help you keep your reminders and appointments private. Of course, if you don't want to remove the calendar from CarPlay, you can turn calendar notifications off on your iPhone before you drive. But remembering to turn them back on could be more of a hassle than it's worth.