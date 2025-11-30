Tesla May Finally Add CarPlay, And EV Owners' Response Is Exactly What You'd Expect

When you get into your car, what are some of the first things you do? Put on your seatbelt, test the brakes, and of course — boot up some good tunes. I'm an audiophile as much as the next girl; despite my daily driving of classic cars, I will always make the concession for that connectivity so I can listen to my music. Historically, this has been an issue for some car manufacturers; for example, Tesla has been reluctant to add Apple CarPlay support. Well, good news: those days will soon be over, as according to Bloomberg, Tesla is working to include Apple CarPlay in its cars.

To put it bluntly, if I buy a new car, I don't want to have to download a bunch of third-party fluff just to be able to sync my phone up. I'd rather go next door to Honda or Toyota and buy a functionally identical vehicle that actually supports these features, because all I need is a safe, reliable, and convenient set of wheels. Why is it even a debate, though? Isn't this supposed to be a simple fix? The short answer: No.

The problem stems from proprietary software, where automakers like GM are basically trying to do it all themselves and removing popular apps like Apple CarPlay, which isn't exactly turning out well. Given how many people have iPhones, not being able to sync it with your car's system has proven a deal-breaker for some, to the point that even the rumors of Tesla claiming this feature may show up in the future feel like a Christmas miracle. So what's the holdup? Let's explore.