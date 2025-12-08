10 Of The Best Cheap Gift-Sized Gadgets You Can Get At Costco (According To Users)

The Wyze Wired 2.5k Floodlight Pro and Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera Bundle gives you 2K HD resolution and color night vision built right into a tough IP65-rated unit. This floodlight camera offers extensive surveillance with 180 degrees of coverage with a spotlight. You will need to hardwire the main floodlight using a basic two-wire setup, but otherwise, it will work quickly after being installed.

This device is sitting at $74.99 and has a 4 star average rating, but some reviewers did not like how often they were asked to sign up for the paid Cam+ subscription. A huge perk that was mentioned was that you don't need a subscription if you insert a Micro SD card for local video recording. If you do use your own card, keep in mind that it will loop and overwrite older data when it fills up, so more storage space means more video is saved.

Customer reviews say that setup is easy, thanks to a solid mounting plate. Those who bought it also claim that the picture quality is great, and the app is easy to use. You just need to connect it to your Wi-Fi, and then you'll be able to access the feed and turn the camera, though you can't rotate it at all.