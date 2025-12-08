10 Of The Best Cheap Gift-Sized Gadgets You Can Get At Costco (According To Users)
There are many devices you can buy at Costco, from earphones to TVs, but finding the perfect items for presents at a budget price is not easy. Tech gadgets tend to be seen as great gifts to buy because they can usually be used by many, and are generally more appealing to look at. However, finding a reliable device for a low cost tends to be difficult, since some products are built more hardy than others.
Some have lower review scores or not enough information on what the product gives you, which makes it hard to make the right choice. Luckily, these items have been reviewed to find the best gifts you can get for a very fair price, while making sure the quality stays high. Just make sure that you are a Costco cardholder, because you will only be able to purchase items from this store if you are a member.
Wyze Wired 2.5k Floodlight Pro and Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera
The Wyze Wired 2.5k Floodlight Pro and Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera Bundle gives you 2K HD resolution and color night vision built right into a tough IP65-rated unit. This floodlight camera offers extensive surveillance with 180 degrees of coverage with a spotlight. You will need to hardwire the main floodlight using a basic two-wire setup, but otherwise, it will work quickly after being installed.
This device is sitting at $74.99 and has a 4 star average rating, but some reviewers did not like how often they were asked to sign up for the paid Cam+ subscription. A huge perk that was mentioned was that you don't need a subscription if you insert a Micro SD card for local video recording. If you do use your own card, keep in mind that it will loop and overwrite older data when it fills up, so more storage space means more video is saved.
Customer reviews say that setup is easy, thanks to a solid mounting plate. Those who bought it also claim that the picture quality is great, and the app is easy to use. You just need to connect it to your Wi-Fi, and then you'll be able to access the feed and turn the camera, though you can't rotate it at all.
Wyze Front Porch 2K Security Bundle
The Wyze Front Porch 2K Security Bundle is a great deal, because it comes with the Wyze Lock Bolt and the Video Doorbell V2. The doorbell records in 2K HD resolution and has Color Night Vision, which is a huge plus. It's weather-resistant with an IP65 rating, and has two-way audio with motion-activated alerts, so you can rely on this security bundle even if you're in the middle of a storm.
As for entry access, the Lock Bolt is a programmable smart lock that gives you biometric unlock features thanks to its fast fingerprint reader. It also has a numbered keypad that uses anti-peep technology, and you can keep track of everything using the Wyze app. This bundle also works with smart home ecosystems like Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you're already set up, you don't need to worry about compatibility.
This product is $99.99, which is normally the cost of a Ring doorbell, so you're getting a deal with this security bundle. The reviews show that the motion detection is fast and dependable, and some mentioned that it was better than their old Nest doorbells, which is one of the best doorbell cameras you can buy. There is no traditional key backup, but you can get the door unlocked in an emergency by connecting an external power source to the USB slot under the unit.
Shokz OpenRun Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
The Shokz OpenRun Bluetooth Wireless Sport Headphones use the 8th-generation bone conduction technology. This means the sound goes right through your cheekbones, which keeps your ear canal from getting tired or sore from long use of earbuds. This is good because you can expect up to eight hours of battery life and a quick charge function. Just remember that this won't protect your eardrum, so if you play music too loud, expect to experience the same pains as an in-ear earbud.
These were designed for athletes and weigh around 0.06 lbs and have an impressive IP67 rating, so they're great for extreme workouts or harsh weather. The open ear design means you get to keep your situational awareness and still hear traffic and people around you, like your coworkers, without seeming rude for having something in your ear. The Shokz are also available in "mini" size for a tighter fit, but keep in mind that they should fit on the back of your head, not under the chin.
Note that the OpenRun SE model doesn't support the official Shokz App, and due to the exposed fit, loud noises can get in the way of its sound. However, many users have commented on its great value, at $74.99. They are much more comfortable than traditional earbuds, and being able to hear your surroundings will make you safer.
Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds
The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are great at keeping outside noise to a minimum, and can handle a bit of sweat and water with an IPX4 rating. They give up to 8.5 hours of battery life, which is a solid amount of time for travel and workouts. You can tweak the sound level, from complete noise cancellation to partial or no cancellation at all, which keeps you aware of your surroundings when you need to be.
This device costs $129.99, and a reviewer said that this was even better than Apple AirPods, which can also be waterproof like these buds. The audio quality gets a lot of praise in the device's reviews, particularly the powerful bass and the crisp highs that are important in music. The product has kept a good 4-star rating, and the reviews mentioned that putting these earbuds in the charging case fixed issues that sprang up, making troubleshooting much faster and easier to do.
They come with very responsive touch controls, so you don't have to get distracted pressing hard and trying to get it to do what you need. Many buyers have praised how comfortable these are, saying that you can wear them all day, so as long as they fit right, you may not have issues with keeping them in.
HD Solar-Powered Backup Camera
The HD Solar-Powered Backup Camera with a 6-inch HD monitor is a totally wireless solution that is universally compatible. Not every car comes with a backup camera built in, so external cameras are needed if you want to be very careful about driving. This replaces your license plate holder, so you can have a camera installed, and it has a monitor you put on the dashboard to help you avoid hitting anything while backing up.
The camera transmits wirelessly to a large 6-inch LCD display, and you get a wide 160-degree viewing angle, which should be enough to see where your vehicle is going. It has night vision up to 30 feet, and helpful built-in parking assistant grids. You can activate the camera by waving your hand, so you can see behind you even while driving forward.
This product has kept a 4.1 review average with a price of $99.99, and many reviews say how easy it is to set up, which is a huge plus for those who haven't done this kind of thing before.
SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD 1TB
The SanDisk Extreme Go Portable SSD 1TB is a mini gadget you can find at Costco that has NVMe solid state performance, so you're getting fast read speeds up to 1,050 Mbps and write speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps. This makes it great for high-quality footage and images that you need to move around quickly. It's also ideal on the road, with an IP65 rating to prove it resists water and dust, and it can survive drops up to three meters.
The outside is protected by a durable silicone shell, and it comes with a carabiner loop that lets you clip it to your backpack for hikes. It has a USB Type-C and Type A connector in the box, and it comes with password protection using 256-bit AES hardware encryption (which only works with Windows and iOS).
The reviews have kept this product at 4.5 stars at $89.99, which is a great price for 1TB of storage from a brand name like SanDisk. Reviewers have called this lightweight SSD dependable and quick for file transfers.
Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation)
The Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) Wi-Fi model is rocking the A15 Bionic chip inside, which gives you up to 50 percent more CPU and 30 percent more GPU compared to the last generation. For picture quality, Apple TV 4K supports cinematic standards like 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+. You also get immersive, three-dimensional audio thanks to Dolby Atmos.
One cool feature is Color Balance, which uses your iPhone to tweak the video output so you get more accurate colors on your screen. It also fits neatly into the Apple ecosystem, letting you share private listening across two sets of AirPods, or using your iPhone to control your TV. This model features Wi-Fi 6 for streaming, but does not include Gigabit Ethernet or Thread compatibility, which may be important to you.
This device has one of the best ratings on this list at 4.7 out of 5 stars, and keeps a budget-friendly $124.99 price tag, too. Other buyers have mentioned that it feels smoother and faster compared to competitors like Roku and Amazon, and that the Siri Remote is fantastic. The remote uses USB-C for charging and comes with a touch-enabled clickpad.
Bose Solo Soundbar 2
The Bose Solo Soundbar 2 is a compact audio device that is specifically built to kick up the sound of your TV. You can expect a wide, spatial output thanks to its two full-range drivers that are specifically angled. This $149.99 device also comes with built-in Dolby decoding.
This doesn't use HDMI inputs or outputs, but relies on coax and analog cables. However, you can still use your main TV remote to change the volume. One really helpful feature is the dedicated dialogue mode button on the remote, which users say makes the conversations clear, and one user even used it to quickly soften the volume when a loud commercial came on. If you want a little more punch, you can hit the bass button and bring surprisingly deep tones, according to users. This is a surprise, considering how small the soundbar is, as this tends to be a con for some budget-friendly soundbars.
You can fit this device on many stands thanks to its small size, but it's not just for TV audio, since it can use Bluetooth to play music and podcasts. It has an auto wake feature that will work with your screen, and you can use the remote that comes with it when not using the television.
Acer 15.6 Portable Monitor
The Acer 15.6" Portable Monitor has an ultra-slim design with a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution on an IPS panel, which is great for mobility. Since it weighs only 1.43 lbs and is just .52 inches thin, you can slip it into your laptop bag or backpack easily. You get adaptive sync support for AMD FreeSync at a refresh rate of 60Hz, which gives you smooth, tear-free visuals.
You can connect this through a USB Type-C cable that handles both the display signal and power when hooked up to a smartphone, laptop, or tablet, and it comes with a Mini HDMI port for things like digital cameras. It has built-in speakers, an audio-out port, and really wide viewing angles of up to 170 degrees. You can also get the brightness high if you plug it into a separate power source or a device that supplies it.
The monitor is $79.99 and has a 4.3-star rating, with many calling it a great value and a huge boost to their work. The video is clear and seems to be the perfect laptop companion if you need an extra screen. One customer had the clever idea to remove their broken screen entirely and just use this monitor, which seems to work fine for them.
Apple AirTag, 4-pack
If you grab the Apple AirTag 4-pack, you are getting a simple way to keep tabs on your important items, whether that is keys or your checked luggage. This leverages the massive Find My network, which uses other Apple devices to help you find your items. These tags are built tough with an IP67 rating, meaning they can last half an hour under a meter of water and are water- and dust-resistant.
They use a coin battery that you can swap out yourself, but it can last over a year, so you don't need to worry about it for some time. If you have an iPhone 11 or something newer, you get access to Prevision Finding, which uses the U1 chip to show the exact direction and distance to an AirTag that is close by. It's fast to pair the tags, and you can hide them in really useful places.
The AirTag will not hold onto any location history, and according to Apple, your tracking data is encrypted. This device has the best rating on this list, with a 4.8 out of 5 stars, and the reviews back the resourcefulness of the AirTags. There is mostly praise in the comments for how useful these are, which makes them the perfect gift at $64.99.
How we picked these items
Every item on this list meets a high star rating, which tells you that most people who bought this were satisfied. Many listings here mention what the reviews said, so you can see how much others liked it. The selections above also do not go over $200 in price, which would break a reasonable budget.
These products are very useful and are good gifts to get for most people, and will likely be appreciated. There's also a wide variety, so if you're not interested in one of them, you're not out of luck. This list only includes items that are smaller, because bigger ones aren't generally considered gift sized since it would take a lot of space to bring them home.
All of the products were found in the electronics section of Costco's website. Keep in mind that it being in stock at your local store is up to Costco itself, and as we get closer to the holiday, there might be fewer to choose from.