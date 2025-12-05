System Failure Leaves Porsche Drivers Across Russia Unable To Start Their Cars

As modern vehicles have become increasingly reliant on technology and software for their security systems, we've seen a number of different issues arise regarding unwanted, criminal access (or a denial of owner access) to a vehicle via high-tech methods. On one end of the spectrum, you have a next generation of car thieves using software hacking and other modern tricks to steal modern vehicles with methods that would baffle old-school analog car thieves.

Conversely, this reliance on technology can also work the opposite way, with actual owners being denied access to their car because of communication or software issues. That's exactly what's happening right now to Porsche owners in Russia, and in this particular case, it seems the problem extends beyond the car's individual security systems and into the satellite networks that communicate with them.

So far, the issue has affected hundreds of Russian Porsche drivers who've been left with unusable vehicles in recent days. More broadly, it's also raised questions not just about the risks of failure for globally connected automotive security systems but also about the possibility of these networks being leveraged during tense geopolitical situations like the one currently going on in Russia.