How To Use ChatGPT To Give Your Language Learning A Boost

Learning a new language before the Internet was brutal. It involved dense textbooks and a bunch of in-person classes, spending innumerable hours en route to full fluency. We've come a long way since then, and some may even argue we're in the golden era of language learning thanks to apps and now AI. There are also a ton of YouTube channels dedicated to language learning, covering many of the most common languages, with effective methodologies espoused by polyglots who claim to become functional in a new language in as little as a few weeks. Learning a new language requires a lot of brainpower, practice, context, listening, speaking, and reading, and many may seek shortcuts to become as close to fluent as possible.

ChatGPT has many features that some may ignore, including its Projects feature, which is now free. But for language learning, it offers a shortcut. This could entail leveraging ChatGPT's near-endless computational power to wrap your head around a language like Italian before a month-long trip to the southern European nation. Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT are language experts by nature, which allows them to support language learning. By getting to know some prompts and engaging in exercises led by the LLM, motivated students might be able to turbocharge their learning with ChatGPT's assistance. So, if you're planning a sojourn in São Paulo or anywhere in the world and want to learn the basics or more to communicate effectively, ChatGPT could boost your progress.