This Was One Of ChatGPT's Best Paid Features (And Now It's Free)

Since its debut in 2020, ChatGPT has become many things to many people: a research assistant, a code debugger, an idea machine, and even a passable poet on a good day. However, for most of that time, the real perks were behind the paywall of paid ChatGPT tiers, including faster response times, unlimited image generation, and early access to experimental features. In short, if you wanted the premium functions, you had to cough up $20 a month.

But the lines between "free" and "paid" have been blurring lately. Features that were once locked behind premium tiers — custom instructions, file uploads, and even GPT-5 (with limits) — have all trickled down to the free crowd. And now, another major exclusive is following suit.

It's called Projects, and it's the ultimate organizational tool if you use ChatGPT for a long-term project. Instead of juggling a hundred separate threads, Projects let you bundle related chats, files, and custom instructions into one workspace. You can even add existing conversations to a project, which means no more digging through endless tabs just to pick up where you left off.