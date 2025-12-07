How Fast Can 2025's Fastest SUV Go?
When you think of the fastest street-legal automobiles on the road today, SUVs might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Low-to-the-ground supercars with sleek lines and bulky rear wings are the quintessence of speed, yet carmakers like Lamborghini have something to say about it. Its spendy Urus SE model is the world's quickest SUV in 2025, giving drivers whiplash from a viscous hybrid system 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. When SUVs came into the fore 30 years ago, it would have been laughable to think about a family-sized sport utility vehicle trouncing Mustangs and Corvettes. But thanks to hybrid technology and advanced engineering, SUVs can almost drift over into the supercar lane, a far cry from their clunky and boxy 1990s antecedents.
The Urus SE will hit speeds of 60mph in 3.1 seconds, topping out at a skin-peeling 194 mph top speed. If you take your Urus to the drag strip, you can expect to hit quarter-mile times of 11.3 seconds once you hit 121mph. With numbers like these, it will be interesting to see who tries to take the crown from the Lambo engineers in the coming years. But what's more interesting is the technology and powertrain behind the stats these engineers have conjured.
Refined brawn and brute
The Urus SE is so quick and so capable on the road and the track, thanks to its V8, which puts down a whopping 650 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Sure, it's not going to hang with a McLaren W1 in terms of top speed, but it's still very impressive that you could scoop up your kids at a soccer game, throw a ton of gear in the back, and still dominate on the highway with ease. The raw power available at the balls of your feet is useless without control, though. Here, Lamborghini uses a central longitudinal electric torque vectoring system to deliver the power evenly and safely. Unlike traditional mechanical differentials, the Urus can tap into the power and deliver variably to the front and rear axles — and even between the individual rear wheels — in milliseconds.
The Urus is also equipped with an air suspension system that automatically adjusts the ride height based on speed and drive mode, helping keep the vehicle stable and nimble. Meanwhile, the hybrid component of the drivetrain has a power output of 800 CV and, according to Lamborghini, accounts for an 80% reduction in emissions, which is impressive to say the least. These factors contribute to the Urus' combined electric and gasoline fuel economy of 48 mpg (EPA), which is a strong argument for potential buyers of the SUV to opt for the hybrid SE model over the non-electric version.