How Fast Can 2025's Fastest SUV Go?

When you think of the fastest street-legal automobiles on the road today, SUVs might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Low-to-the-ground supercars with sleek lines and bulky rear wings are the quintessence of speed, yet carmakers like Lamborghini have something to say about it. Its spendy Urus SE model is the world's quickest SUV in 2025, giving drivers whiplash from a viscous hybrid system 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. When SUVs came into the fore 30 years ago, it would have been laughable to think about a family-sized sport utility vehicle trouncing Mustangs and Corvettes. But thanks to hybrid technology and advanced engineering, SUVs can almost drift over into the supercar lane, a far cry from their clunky and boxy 1990s antecedents.

The Urus SE will hit speeds of 60mph in 3.1 seconds, topping out at a skin-peeling 194 mph top speed. If you take your Urus to the drag strip, you can expect to hit quarter-mile times of 11.3 seconds once you hit 121mph. With numbers like these, it will be interesting to see who tries to take the crown from the Lambo engineers in the coming years. But what's more interesting is the technology and powertrain behind the stats these engineers have conjured.