Why The Chevy Montana Can't Compete With The Ford Maverick And Hyundai Santa Cruz

One of the biggest developments in the American automotive market in the last five years has been the birth of an entirely new segment of small pickup trucks, led by the Ford Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz. Rather than the small, body-on-frame 'minitrucks' that were popular from the 1970s through the 2000s, this new generation of small pickups is much more car-like. They use unibody construction, have transversely mounted engines with either FWD or AWD and have four doors. In that sense, they are closer to being ”CUVs with an open bed' than a traditional pickup truck – and that's exactly what's made them so popular.

Despite the big sales success of the Ford Maverick and the warm reception to the Santa Cruz, to this point, those two have remained the only vehicles in this class available to North American buyers. But they are far from the only vehicles of this type sold around the world. In fact, both of Ford's chief pickup rivals, Ram and Chevrolet, already sell similar trucks in South America, the Ram Rampage and the Chevy Montana.

Given the massive popularity of Chevy's larger trucks in America, GM adding the Montana to the North American Chevy lineup as a Maverick-fighter seems like a no-brainer, right? Well, there are a few reasons why the Montana in its current form might not be the true Maverick rival that GM needs, including its small size, lack of AWD, and underpowered engine.