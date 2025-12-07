5 Ryobi Stocking Stuffers That Buyers Say Are Actually Useful
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for those we love and, of course, to give those we love gifts. The latter part of that equation can, however, be a source of stress for some, as it's often tough to find just the right present for everyone in your life. Thankfully, stockings tend to offer a little bit of a reprieve from the stress, as they can be a good place to deposit smaller, less intimate presents.
If you've got a hobbyist or DIYer on your holiday gift list, you might be wise to find a useful power tool or power tool-related item to tuck away in that stocking hanging by the fireplace. If that person is a fan of Ryobi gear, you should know that the TTI-owned power tool manufacturer has quite a few items stocked in its online retail front that fit the stocking stuffer bill in size, stature, and price point.
Before you stock up on those stuffers, though, you'd be wise to check how well they are liked by folks who have already purchased them for themselves. Don't worry if you haven't the time to pour through hundreds of user reviews on Ryobi's website; we went ahead and did a little consumer sleuthing for you. Here are five stocking stuffers that Ryobi users claim may actually be useful to recipients.
USB Rechargeable Lithium Batteries
To be clear, there are not a ton of Ryobi products out there that can actually fit inside of a stocking. But it just so happens that one of the stocking-sized items might go well with some of the larger items better suited to being wrapped and placed under a tree. After all, not many Ryobi power tools can function these days without a Lithium battery pack of some sort connected. If you've spent any time looking for those batteries in Ryobi's online outlet, or in-store at your local Home Depot, you know they can be pretty pricey.
That makes them an ideal sort of gift for any Ryobi user in need, including those who have a stash of the brand's smaller USB tools tucked away in the garage. For that lot, you might consider picking up a two-pack of Ryobi's Rechargeable 3Ah USB Lithium Batteries to put in their stocking, which you can currently scoop for just $34.97. Apart from powering smaller Ryobi tools in the USB Lithium System, the pint-sized power packs are also capable of charging mobile devices and are backed by a two-year warranty.
Perhaps best of all, the batteries boast a 4.9-star rating out of 5 on Ryobi's website. Customers praise them for their power, runtime, and price point. They're even more impressed, however, with the Lithium battery's versatility. This should make them particularly useful as a stocking stuffer this holiday season.
USB Lithium Power Carver Kit
While you're looking at batteries for the Ryobi user in your life, you should know that those 3Ah Lithium packs can indeed power a few items that might also be worthy of a stocking. Of course, this will depend on the size of that fancy, holiday-themed sock. If there is room, however, you might consider dropping Ryobi's USB Lithium Power Carver Kit into the stocking of any woodworkers you have in your life.
Ryobi claims that the handheld device is the industry's first cordless power carver, and if the user reviews are accurate, the manufacturer did a bang-up job in breaking that mold. At present, the tool is rated at 4.6-stars out of 5, with customers noting the carver is ideal for use on smaller projects. They also claimed it's particularly useful if you need to do some work on a wooden door, and that its size makes it not only easy to control but also quite accurate in its cutting.
As for what you get in the box, the USB Lithium Power Carver is, understandably, the prime feature therein. The kit also comes with a few useful accessories, including a straight chisel, as well as a U-Gouge and V-Gouge head. There is also a battery in the box, with Ryobi including a 2Ah Lithium power pack, along with a 21" USB cable for easy charging. All of that comes for the reasonable price of just $69.
USB Lithium Inflator
If the stocking you're stuffing belongs to an athlete, you might consider snagging a Ryobi device that's designed to help their gear stay inflated when it's time to play. When looking for a new inflator, you might notice that Ryobi has plenty of options available — but not all of them are stocking stuffer sized. That also means that most of the options are too big to carry along to your next pickup game or to toss in a bag saddled alongside your bike.
Enter the USB Lithium Bike & Ball Kit, which is designed specifically for use on the items of title. It is small enough to pack in a gym back or knapsack when you need to take it with you. In fact, Ryobi even includes a pair of hook and loop straps in the kit for folks who want to attach the inflator directly to their bike when they're out riding in the wilderness.
The 100PSI inflator is fixed with a digital pressure gauge and an LED light for use in the dark, while the kit also includes a detachable tube, a sports needle for balls, a Presta valve adaptor for bike tires, a rechargeable 2Ah Lithium battery, and a 21" USB charging cable. According to the reviews posted on its product page, this item's $29.99 price is definitely worth it for those who spend their spare time biking in off-road environments or playing sports that require an inflatable ball.
USB Lithium 3/8 Ratchet Kit
When it comes to tools you might actually need on a fairly regular basis, there are few more useful than a ratchet. After all, it always seems like there's a nut or bolt somewhere that needs tightening. Ratchet options are all but limitless these days, with virtually every major manufacturer making full ratchet and socket sets. The list of small, powered ratchets is a bit shorter, however, with Ryobi's 3/8" USB Lithium Ratchet ranking among the best reviewed in its online store.
The device currently holds a user rating of 4.7 stars on the strength of over 225 reviews, with owners claiming the ratchet is beyond useful for low-key maintenance work. That fact is backed by Ryobi, which markets the variable speed tool as a solid light-duty option for users who don't need more than 10 feet-pounds of max torque, though that number jumps to 50 feet-pounds if you're ratcheting manually. Per the reviews, the powered ratchet is also small and manageable enough for use in tight spaces, with its on-board LED light making it useful in low-light areas as well.
The kit is currently selling for $49.97 through Ryobi and comes with a rechargeable 2Ah Lithium battery and charging cable. Unfortunately, it does not come with any ratchet heads or attachments. However, it's a safe bet that the owner of the stocking likely has a few of those laying around already.
USB Lithium Verse Compact Speaker Kit
Finally, here's a little something for the stocking of the music lover in your life, or even the gearhead who likes to get down while they're wrenching away in the garage on the weekends. Just be warned that Ryobi's USB Lithium Compact Speaker may err on the larger size of the brand's stocking-sized offerings. As long as it fits, this punchy little speaker will likely please any recipient.
The speaker itself is only 8.75" long, making it easy to transport from one location to another and likely even small enough to fit inside of some tool boxes out there if you're looking to carry it along from worksite to worksite. The Bluetooth-ready speaker packs some punch on the sound front, too, with Ryobi claiming it delivers studio-quality audio whether you're using it in the garage or in the kitchen. In fact, sound quality is one of the bigger talking points in the speaker's user reviews, with many impressed with both the device's output and range.
Many also praise the speaker's Bluetooth connectivity, with Ryobi claiming it has a range of up to 250 feet. The speaker is also part of Ryobi's Verse system, meaning you can connect it to other Ryobi speakers when you need to boost the sound. It's waterproof rated at IP67, too. For the price of $59, you'll also get a 2Ah Lithium battery, a charging cable, and a lanyard for easy hanging.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to highlight a few Ryobi items able to fit in a stocking that real world customers have deemed worthy of your time and money. In assembling the list, we selected items solely with user review ratings of 4.5-stars or higher. We also took into account price point, as we understand many consumers prefer not to go overboard on the wallet when it comes to stocking stuffers.