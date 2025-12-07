Ego Sells A 12-Inch Power Snow Shovel, So You Don't Have To Clear Snow The Old-Fashion Way

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to keeping your lawn in order, investing in the right power tool system can make or break your year-round experience. Typically, you'll want to invest in a single system, especially if you want to save money on swappable batteries. And one lawn care power tool manufacturer that has made a name for itself for all seasons? Ego.

Wholly owned by Chinese conglomerate, Chervon, Ego is known for being reliable and innovative, especially with regards to its batteries. Through the years, it has rolled out a ton of power tool offerings that range from leaf blowers to chainsaws. In fact, it has several highly-rated lawnmowers that are designed to address everything from large yards to uneven terrain. But, when the summer season fades away, you may need to switch to Ego's other lawn care solutions that are equally important, like its 12-inch Power Snow Shovel.

Priced at $279 for the just unit on Amazon, EGO shares that the high-efficiency motor can throw snow up to 25 ft. Apart from its 12-inch clearing space, it also has a dial that lets you adjust directional control up to 60 degrees. The power shovel holds an IPX4 rating, which means it handles splashes from all sides, but not really full submersion. Weighing 16.7 lbs with a 2.5Ah battery, it's meant to be quite compact and even has a shaft that folds. But, what do people actually think this product is worth?