Ego Sells A 12-Inch Power Snow Shovel, So You Don't Have To Clear Snow The Old-Fashion Way
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to keeping your lawn in order, investing in the right power tool system can make or break your year-round experience. Typically, you'll want to invest in a single system, especially if you want to save money on swappable batteries. And one lawn care power tool manufacturer that has made a name for itself for all seasons? Ego.
Wholly owned by Chinese conglomerate, Chervon, Ego is known for being reliable and innovative, especially with regards to its batteries. Through the years, it has rolled out a ton of power tool offerings that range from leaf blowers to chainsaws. In fact, it has several highly-rated lawnmowers that are designed to address everything from large yards to uneven terrain. But, when the summer season fades away, you may need to switch to Ego's other lawn care solutions that are equally important, like its 12-inch Power Snow Shovel.
Priced at $279 for the just unit on Amazon, EGO shares that the high-efficiency motor can throw snow up to 25 ft. Apart from its 12-inch clearing space, it also has a dial that lets you adjust directional control up to 60 degrees. The power shovel holds an IPX4 rating, which means it handles splashes from all sides, but not really full submersion. Weighing 16.7 lbs with a 2.5Ah battery, it's meant to be quite compact and even has a shaft that folds. But, what do people actually think this product is worth?
What do people have to say about the Ego 12-inch Power Snow Shovel?
In general, most people seem to be satisfied with its performance across the board. On its official website, the POWER+ 12-inch Show Shovel has generated a generally positive 4.4 stars out of 350 reviews. Similarly, a kit that includes batteries and a charger has been rated 4.4 stars on average by 200+ Lowe's customers. On the other hand, it's rated slightly lower on Amazon, wherein 90 people rated it an average of 4.3 stars.
According to Ego, this particular cordless snow shovel can manage to clear a 3-car driveway that has six inches of snow. It reiterates that this claim applies if you use the 56V 2.5 battery, which you can purchase via its kit offers on Amazon or Lowe's. However, there were a few satisfied customers who mentioned it could push through even up to 7 inches of heavy wet snow. A couple of elderly customer even shared that it saved their back, while another mentioned how it's great for light snowfalls that don't require the powerful gas-powered models.
Among what people liked about it, weight and portability have been consistently praised. Although, it's important to note that there were also recurring complaints about how it's unbalanced and tends to clog. In addition, a few tall customers lamented that the handle doesn't extend long enough to be used comfortably. Lastly, there were concerns about durability, citing chipping after hitting hard surfaces like ice or sidewalks.
Another cool snow tool in the Ego portfolio
In 2025, Ego released a ton of new power tools that may be worth a look, including the Power Plus 21-Inch Single-Stage Blower with Peak Power. With a significantly wider 21-inch clearing, Ego says that it's designed to throw snow up to 40 ft. But take note, it is not meant for small spaces, measuring 22 inches by 35 inches. Although, since it has wheels, you may not really notice its 50.6 lbs weight. Made for larger spaces, Ego states that it can handle up to 8 inches in a 12 car driveway.
While it's a relatively new addition to the mix, it already has a lot of fans and similar ratings. In fact, over 3,900 Lowe's buyers have rated it around 4.4 stars with 67% even giving it a perfect rating. On the Ego website, this larger single-stage blower has a similar average rating of 4.4 stars from more than 190 users. While on Amazon, more than 2,000 people gave it about 4.3 stars, while the platform itself tags it as an Amazon's Choice product.
Despite its size, many people state that it was easy to maneuver, painless to assemble, and performed its 8-inch promise without a hitch. Many people think its auger is also a very good addition. That said, there were a few users who said it didn't meet expectations for its throwing distance and a tendency to spray snow forward.