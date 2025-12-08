Why US WW2 Fighter Planes Used An Insignia That That Looked Like Japan's Rising Sun

The Imperial Japanese Navy launched hundreds of fighters and bombers at Pearl Harbor in an effort to paralyze the main U.S. naval base for the Pacific Fleet near Honolulu, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. Ironically, not a single U.S. aircraft carrier was sunk during the bombing. The very next day, President Franklin D. Roosevelt went to Congress asking for a declaration of war against the Empire of Japan.

Anyone familiar with this global conflagration will recognize Japan's military flag — a white background with a sometimes offset red disc emitting 16 red rays (hence the comparison to the rising sun). It was used by the Imperial Japanese Army and adopted by the Imperial Navy in 1870. It's different from Japan's national flag — a white background with the red disc, sans rays. Known as the Hinomaru (meaning the "circle of the sun"), versions of it date back to 701 AD, but it wasn't officially designated as the national flag until 1999.

At the time of the Pearl Harbor bombing, U.S. airplanes used something similar at the core of their own insignia — a red circle (sometimes called a "red ball") inside a white five-pointed star inside a blue circle, mimicking the colors of the American flag. Due to its similarity, American pilots feared they would mistake friendly planes for enemies and began painting over the red circle to eliminate any uncertainty. At the end of May 1942, orders came down to remove the red circle entirely from all combat aircraft. The following month, all U.S. military aircraft were mandated to do so.