Why Did US Warplanes Have Only One Roundel?

Roundels are circular emblems placed on the wings and fuselages of military planes that usually signify what country it's flying for. They were first used during World War I, when aerial dogfights involving many of the top fighter aircraft of the period took place in the skies.

In 1918, the U.S. Army Air Service began placing two of them on the top of the plane's wings and two on the bottom. The outermost circle was red, followed by a blue circle, with an inner white circle. Unfortunately, it looked very similar to those used by France and England, which used identical colors, but in different orders. And all of them looked very much like a bullseye. By World War II, most nations were applying a pair of more distinct roundels to both sides of the wing because aerial engagements had become more tactical and chaotic.

Dogfights are inherently more successful when pilots catch a target off guard. Today's high-tech aircraft have mostly made dogfights a thing of the past, but back then, pilots needed as much time as possible to manually line up the target correctly. But in February 1941, the U.S. Army Air Corps (which became the U.S. Army Air Forces in June) removed a single roundel from the top and bottom of their warplane's wings, making the markings appear lopsided. This strategic yet straightforward change wound up saving untold American lives. Before we tell that tale, though, we need some context to understand the history of roundels better.

