Milwaukee Impact Drivers Are Top Of The Line, But Smart Money DIYers Buy This Ryobi

Milwaukee appeared near the top of our ranking of major impact driver brands in 2024, a list that omitted Ryobi. While it's true that opinions of Ryobi power tools are mixed, the company continues to improve its offerings. Home Depot's most popular Ryobi impact driver lists for $69.00, including a battery and charger. It has a 4.7-star rating with 525 reviews and a 94% user recommendation on Home Depot's product page.

I've had a Ryobi impact driver in my tool kit for nearly 10 years and it works as expected every time for every task from repairing a deck to installing solar panels on my camper roof. While it may not be Ryobi's most powerful impact driver, it came with a six-piece Ryobi power tool set I bought on impulse early one Black Friday morning at Home Depot.

I've also used a Milwaukee impact driver while working for a Recreation and Parks Department. The Milwaukee driver was more compact than my Ryobi, but didn't offer any perceivable advantage in functionality on the job.