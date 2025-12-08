This New Ducati Tech Could Finally Make You Want An Electric Motorcycle

If there's anything that motorcycle riders love more than the open road, it's that burst of power and the sound that goes along with it. For those riders, nothing compares to that feeling, which is why electric motorcycles will never be on their Christmas list. But that could change thanks to Ducati's first-ever solid-state lithium-metal battery. The battery was installed in a modified Ducati V21L and revealed to the public during a demonstration in the fall of 2025.

The solid-state battery has higher continuous discharge rates, or C-rates, which means the motorcycle has more impact upon acceleration. The bike can also respond faster than previous electric models. The combination of both makes the experience of riding a Ducati bike more similar to that of a traditional gas-powered motorcycle. The battery's high energy density equals a longer ride as well, without adding extra weight to the bike itself. Ducati's solid-state battery charges fast, going from 10 percent to 80 percent in just over 12 minutes. Plus, that charge lasts longer, and the bike's performance doesn't fade over time.

Ducati, whose 2025 Panigale V4 might be too much for the road, hasn't announced mass production for this new technology. But the demonstration was huge for the company and the electric motorcycle market. It marked the first time that an anode-free solid-state battery moved from design and experimentation to a proof of concept. While the timetable for this new tech becoming the norm remains unknown, it's an important first step.