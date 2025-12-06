Don't Use The Garage – Here's Where To Store Electronics In Winter

As humans, we love to consume. For many of us, there is nothing more satisfying than treating ourselves to a cool new gadget on payday, and as we creep ever closer to Christmas, no doubt we are all spending plenty of money on tech-based gifts right now too. That's all well and good, but the more we buy, the less space we have to actually store all of these gadgets.

Not to fear, as we can always just stash the lesser-used gadgets and gizmos in the garage, and fetch them out whenever they are next required, right? Well, maybe, although that's far from being the best approach to storing away your tech. See, it's very common for garages to have less insulation packed in them than what you'll typically find throughout the rest of your house, which means the outside temperature can influence the temperature inside much easier.

Cold winter nights will see the temperature drop, while bright morning sun will see it rise; it's this fluctuation of temperature that is simply no good for your electronics. This, in addition to condensation and humidity which will build as a result of the conditions in your garage, has the ability to damage the circuitry and soldering in your electrical items, which will result in them simply being fit for the trash when you next come to use them.

Furthermore, for electronics with batteries in them, the cold weather can reduce their lifespan considerably too, which is also a prime reason why your car battery might be struggling in this colder weather. With some prior planning though, it's easy to safely store your electricals throughout the winter, and this way you won't end up with a cluttered garage full of old TVs and radios either.