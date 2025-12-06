How Does Hyper Tough's Hydraulic Impact Fare Against Milwaukee? This Test Has The Answer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TTI-owned Milwaukee has a reputation for making high-quality power tools, but that quality comes at a cost — literally. The brand's tools don't come cheap, and can set you back hundreds of dollars. A great example is the Milwaukee M18 Fuel Surge Impact Driver, which currently retails for $199 on its own.

Thankfully, there are many cheaper alternatives to the big names. One of these is Walmart's Hyper Tough brand, which sells the $65 Hyper Tough 20V Brushless Hydraulic Impact Driver. Given the price gap, you'd expect the Milwaukee to outclass the Hyper Tough. And, while the Milwaukee does perform better, the cheaper impact driver gave a good account of itself when YouTuber Torque Test Channel put the Hyper Tough up against two generations of Milwaukee's hydraulic impact driver.

In a 5-second working torque test, the second-gen Milwaukee made 53 lb-ft of torque compared to the Hyper Tough's 35 lb-ft — which, it's worth noting, compares favorably to the first-gen Milwaukee driver's 39 lb-ft. In reverse, the Hyper Tough managed 43 lb-ft, lower than the first and second generations of the Milwaukee, which posted numbers of 71 and 61 lb-ft, respectively. Not as good as the pricey Milwaukee, but still decent numbers, especially considering the price.