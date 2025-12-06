Are Ryobi Chainsaws Made By The Same Company That Makes Milwaukee Tools?

If you ask the average American about a company called Techtronic Industries (TTI), chances are they'll give you a bewildered look and walk away. The reaction wouldn't be surprising, given that outside of industry analysts and people with deep insights about the tool industry, not many people have heard of TTI. Now, if you flip the question around a bit and ask the same average citizen if they have heard of either Ryobi Tools or Milwaukee Tools, there is a good chance they'll nod their head in agreement.

There's no denying this. Ryobi and Milwaukee are two of the most popular major tool brands in the U.S. They have been around for decades and have become familiar household names over time. While Milwaukee is a known player in the professional-grade tool space, Ryobi is a name people associate with smaller projects and is particularly popular among DIY enthusiasts. Plus, you need to go to a Home Depot to buy Ryobi products. Now, in case you haven't already guessed, both Ryobi and Milwaukee are owned by the same little-known company we talked about earlier — TTI. So, technically, it wouldn't be entirely wrong to say that Ryobi chainsaws are, indeed, made by the same company that also makes Milwaukee tools.

What makes this revelation even more unusual is that Milwaukee is known as a traditional American company, tracing its origins back to the 1920s. Ryobi, on the other hand, was founded in 1943, nearly 20 years after Milwaukee. However, for the initial years of its life, Ryobi had nothing to do with the U.S., given that it was headquartered in Japan.