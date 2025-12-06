How To Transfer Data From Your iPhone To A USB Flash Drive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The simplest cross-platform solution when you have to move data from your iPhone to a non-Apple device is still a USB flash drive. It works with Windows PCs, Android phones, and pretty much anything with a USB port. But the catch is not every flash drive works directly with an iPhone. You need one with the right connector, and you also need to know how to actually access and manage files once it's plugged in.

For models, like the iPhone 14 and older, Apple used the proprietary Lightning port. That means your flash drive either needs a built-in Lightning connector, or you'll have to use a compatible Lightning to USB adapter. Starting with the iPhone 15 series, however, Apple switched to USB-C. This opens up your options because you can now plug many standard USB-C gadgets directly into your phone without extra accessories.

Once you've got the right flash drive plugged in, the Files app lets you manage documents on your iPhone almost the same way you would on a computer. You can browse folders, copy files, move them around, and even preview documents before transferring them. However, for the smoothest experience, make sure your iPhone is running the latest iOS. Earlier versions of iOS support the Files app, but keeping your iPhone updated usually means better external drive support.