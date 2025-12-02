Android Is Getting One Of The Most Controversial iOS AI Features - Who Asked For This?

With a slew of new features announced today for Pixel devices, Android is marking a brand new cadence for the world's most widely used operating system. Features have already been decoupled from version updates for some time, but Google says they'll be more frequent from here on out. Included in this update are some fun, new ways to customize your Android phone, such as the ability to set custom app icon shapes and to force a dark mode for apps that don't include one. But one feature in particular will ring warning bells for people on the iPhone side of the aisle.

Since it's from Google, the update naturally includes some dubious-sounding AI features for Android. The two marquee additions are notification summaries, which will condense information into a short description, and notification organization, which batches notifications together into subcategories. There's only one question: who's asking for this? Okay, one more question. Is it really that difficult to read your notifications? Actually, here's a third. Do you really want Google processing all of your alerts through its AI servers?

Tech aficionados may remember AI notification summaries from last year's iOS 18, but not for a good reason. Android is repeating one of the most embarrassing features Apple has ever shipped to its smartphones. The reasons why this is being added are unclear, too, since notifications are much more well managed on Android than they are on iOS. It's certainly a fact that Google has a much more advanced AI platform than Apple, and judgement should be reserved until summaries can be tested. Even so, it's hard to imagine that anyone was clamoring for this, and even harder to believe that it will see widespread adoption. Here's why.