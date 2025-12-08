What Is The Bottom Port On An Xbox Controller For?

There aren't many ports on an Xbox controller. Both the wired and wireless varieties come with a USB port at the top of the controller, which is used for either connecting your controller to your console or charging the device when it's not in use. The purpose of the ports on the underside of your controller is slightly less clear, though. One is a 3.5 mm auxiliary jack for an Xbox One-compatible wired headset or other auxiliary output, while the other is known as the Expansion Port. This is designed especially for connecting accessories to your controller.

Unlike handheld fair like the Switch 2 or Steam Deck, Xbox consoles don't have an auxiliary jack built in. Instead, you have to output your audio via another connection or through the controller. This means that your wired gaming headset goes directly into the controller, via either the auxiliary jack or the Expansion port.

The easiest and most widely compatible way of connecting your headset to your Xbox One Controller is via its built-in auxiliary jack, but the earliest versions of the Xbox One Controller didn't include a 3.5 mm port at all. This is where the Expansion port came in, giving you the option of connecting accessories like the Xbox One Stereo Headset Adaptor or the Xbox One Chat Headset.