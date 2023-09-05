PowerA's Advantage Controller For Xbox Series X|S Takes RGB Gamepads To A New Level

Thanks to the Lumectra system, the PowerA Advantage controller can produce multicolored lighting trims around the four face buttons, both control sticks, the D-pad, and the trim around the faceplate. The Advantage controller also features a built-in IR transmitter, allowing it to communicate seamlessly with any other Lumectra-equipped PowerA accessories.

Announcing the next evolution in RGB lighting accessories: Lumectra RGB Building on the Spectra controllers, Lumectra offers upgrades to level up your gaming space. It starts with the new Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S with Lumectra!https://t.co/JLTO7PMkrE pic.twitter.com/ckVKjyCQDE — PowerA Gaming (@PowerA) September 5, 2023

Besides all the lighting shenanigans, the Advantage controller has many additional perks to optimize your gaming experience. The grips of the controller feature two remappable buttons that you can assign any function to, as well as a pair of 3-way trigger locks that set your ideal press depth for the triggers. Speaking of the triggers, they feature built-in rumble motors for haptic feedback with supported games. The lighting strips around the sticks and face buttons also double as anti-friction rings, ensuring your fingers don't slip off the controller amid a fierce gaming session.

To help you use the Advantage controller, it comes with a free download of PowerA's GamerHQ app. It allows you to customize and calibrate its functions on any Windows 10 or 11 PC and then carry those settings to an Xbox Series X/S console.

The PowerA Advantage controller is available now from PowerA's online storefront in Black and White colorations for $44.99. There is also a $54.99 bundle that includes a Black Advantage controller and a 4-foot PowerA RGB LED strip, though this bundle is sold out at the time of writing.