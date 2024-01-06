How To Connect Headphones To An Xbox One: A Step-By-Step Guide

If you're having trouble hearing game or chat audio, or others cannot hear you, the first thing you should do is check any audio settings on your headset, including the volume. You can also check your console's audio settings by going to the Audio & music section of your Xbox guide, which you can access by pressing the Xbox button on your controller. You may need to raise the volume of your input, output, or play with your mixer settings to get the right balance.

You can also check the software of some headsets on your console by going to Profile & system > Settings > Devices & connections > Accessories. You may need to install a software update or change certain settings in this menu. Other troubleshooting tips can be found here.

If you're using a 3.5 mm headset and it's plugged into the correct port, but you're experiencing issues, it may not be the correct standard. Though they can fit the same port, there are two types of 3.5 mm jacks — CTIA and OMTP. The CTIA standard has the mic function of the jack closer to the end of the cable, whereas the OMTP standard has its ground section. Headphones using the OMTP standard can cause issues with Xbox One audio, and you may need to use an adapter to convert the accessory to a CTIA jack.

A third type of 3.5 mm jack has no audio input capability, meaning you can only use them as headphones and won't be able to connect a microphone for game chats. Finally, one reason why your headphones aren't working correctly with your Xbox One may be simple — they're not compatible with the console.