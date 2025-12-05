Amazon Lets You Get Rid Of Old Gadgets In Order To Save 20% On New Ones

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The gift-giving season is here, so people are scrambling to find themselves and the ones they love a suitable gift. Some braved the chaos that is Black Friday, others partook in Cyber Monday, but if you missed any of those annual events and are looking for an electronic device, Amazon has your back. If you're hoping to get an iPhone 17 Pro or a Pixel 10 Pro, a few clicks on Amazon will give you up to 20% off (in the form of a gift card) on the device. It's also possible for some trade-ins to net you an additional discount, which could be applied either as a rebate or instant payment. The online retailer includes phones, e-readers, smart speakers, home security devices, tablets, video game items, wireless routers, and media players in the deal.

Naturally, there are some limitations. That potential additional discount doesn't work with phones or video game items, unfortunately. It's also limited to one discount per customer, per category, per calendar quarter — so don't get ahead of yourself and start adding multiple items to your cart, thinking you can get multiple discounts.

You also can't exceed $1,800 in your trade-in order. Keep in mind as well that, if you're sending in a phone, you can't trade in more than one. The fine print from Amazon also says, "...final trade-in values are determined after the condition is verified."