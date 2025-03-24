Amazon's New Policy Change Might Make You Throw Out Your Alexa Device

Amazon introduced a next-gen voice assistant called Alexa+ earlier this year. The new avatar of Amazon's in-house virtual assistant is turbocharged by generative AI. Think of it as the same magnitude of upgrade as the shift from Google Assistant to Gemini. Interestingly, as Amazon prepped with early access testing of Alexa+, it quietly made a worrying policy change. All your voice interactions will now be sent to its servers, and there's no way to disable that exchange.

Amazon's Alexa devices haven't maintained a squeaky-clean history with user privacy in the past. After all, a device that is always connected to Wi-Fi and sends and documents your voice communication to the cloud is never good news; especially considering the terrible track record of companies handling user data. In 2021, Amazon assuaged those concerns to a certain extent, with a new feature that enabled on-device processing of user requests.

It was tied to a relatively lesser-known feature that lets users opt out of sending their voice recordings to the cloud. The feature in question is called "Do Not Send Voice Recordings," and unfortunately, it will officially retire on March 28. With the arrival of an AI-boosted Alexa+ assistant, Amazon is no longer offering that opt-out convenience. The change was not publicly announced, but the Echo device users were notified via email about the shift. Needless to say, the news was not well-received by everyone in the user community, and sparked a heated debate in Reddit forums, raising valid doubts about their privacy with Echo devices.

