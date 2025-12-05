How To Properly Get On And Off A Harley-Davidson
If you're a veteran Harley-Davidson rider, you may have gotten on and off your bike countless times, but have you ever stopped to wonder if you might be doing it the 'wrong' way? There's a real technique to the process, and while there is contradictory advice and not necessarily a single correct answer, it's important to be mindful about these processes. Harley-Davidsons are tough-looking machines, but safety remains paramount. Regarding a side from which to mount or dismount a motorcycle, there are two options: The low side, which is typically the left side (so named because it's the kickstand side and so the bike will be 'leaning' on it), or the high side, which is typically the right side.
YouTube's Fix My Hog offers some interesting insight on the topic. Presenter Bob states that, in the course of caring for Harley-Davidsons, it's common to see damage to outer fairings or other exterior elements. The reason, according to the outlet, is that some riders have a tendency to mount or dismount their bikes without due care, thereby possibly causing it to tip over. "The fulcrum point on a motorcycle is true vertical," Fix My Hog explains. "Once you hit a certain angle past true vertical, you're past the point of no return." The danger here is the impulse to try to prevent damage, but a motorcycle can be very heavy and extremely dangerous to try and 'catch.' Ultimately, the key is for the rider to ensure they have a solid, even stance and good balance on the motorcycle before they, or their passenger, get on or off. This can be done from either the high or low side, and there's a good case for both approaches.
Getting on and off your Harley-Davidson from the low side
Another complication that a rider faces is the potential addition of a passenger, which contributes to the critical balance of weight a rider has to be able to maintain when getting started on a journey and when parking. New Harley-Davidson riders in particular should know that these tend to be distinctly heavy bikes, and so mounting or dismounting from the low side can have its benefits too. For this reason, Fix My Hog suggests always mounting and dismounting from the low side. "If you climb on from the right side, you always take the weight right off the kickstand," the outlet warns, introducing the danger of overbalancing. Instead, mounting from the left side with the bike on the kickstand is recommended here.
Straightening the vehicle, starting the engine and making final preparations to ride can all be performed with the bike on the kickstand, and the same applies when a passenger climbs aboard. It's suggested that they mount by using the board or peg on the left side and step over to place their right foot on the right board or peg. As they do so, the rider can maintain crucial balance by keeping their feet flat on either side of the motorcycle, before straightening up and putting the kickstand away. When getting off, it's suggested that the passenger dismounts first, via the left peg or board, which is then folded away. The rider can also use the left handlebar (locked and with the kickstand out again) to get down.
Mounting and dismounting a motorcycle from the high side
As former NYPD Highway Patrol Motorcycle Lieutenant Robert Simmons puts it for Be The Boss Of Your Motorcycle, "we all have different levels of dexterity and flexibility," and these can also have a considerable impact on the most suitable way to mount or get down from a motorcycle. Simmons goes on to share that it's common for new officers to be taught to dismount their steed from the high side. This method, he explains, makes it safer to perform their duties of stopping vehicles on the road (as they would typically be getting off the motorcycle on the opposite side to the moving traffic). Simmons notes that he has hip pain, and so mounting the bike from the high side with the handlebars turned to the left (he doesn't take the typical advice of grabbing the front brake because he doesn't park in neutral), then "step[ping] on the footboard or the peg", works best for him.
Placing the right hand on that side's handlebar, then the same on the left, then stepping over is the key. "Now, the weight is distributed over the motorcycle," the presenter explains, with this higher stance having the additional benefit that there isn't a need to swing the leg in such a wide arc, potentially damaging or scuffing any saddle bags or other extras you might have on board. From the high side, then, it's possible to perform what Simmons calls a step-through, as described, and reversing the procedure to dismount is a less taxing while safe method. However, as Simmons notes himself, these are simply preferences from an amply-experienced rider, and the 'correct' method is the one that makes the rider feel safest and which they're most familiar with.