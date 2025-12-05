How To Properly Get On And Off A Harley-Davidson

If you're a veteran Harley-Davidson rider, you may have gotten on and off your bike countless times, but have you ever stopped to wonder if you might be doing it the 'wrong' way? There's a real technique to the process, and while there is contradictory advice and not necessarily a single correct answer, it's important to be mindful about these processes. Harley-Davidsons are tough-looking machines, but safety remains paramount. Regarding a side from which to mount or dismount a motorcycle, there are two options: The low side, which is typically the left side (so named because it's the kickstand side and so the bike will be 'leaning' on it), or the high side, which is typically the right side.

YouTube's Fix My Hog offers some interesting insight on the topic. Presenter Bob states that, in the course of caring for Harley-Davidsons, it's common to see damage to outer fairings or other exterior elements. The reason, according to the outlet, is that some riders have a tendency to mount or dismount their bikes without due care, thereby possibly causing it to tip over. "The fulcrum point on a motorcycle is true vertical," Fix My Hog explains. "Once you hit a certain angle past true vertical, you're past the point of no return." The danger here is the impulse to try to prevent damage, but a motorcycle can be very heavy and extremely dangerous to try and 'catch.' Ultimately, the key is for the rider to ensure they have a solid, even stance and good balance on the motorcycle before they, or their passenger, get on or off. This can be done from either the high or low side, and there's a good case for both approaches.