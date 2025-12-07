This Automotive Brand Has Been Working Closely With Toyota, And It Shows

Back in 2004, Toyota entered into a joint venture in China with the Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC), where two new entities were created. One was GAC Toyota Engine Co., Ltd. (GTE), and the other was Guangzhou Toyota Motor Co., Ltd., later renamed GAC Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. (GTMC). Toyota's new joint venture with GAC was initially for the production of the GAC Toyota Camry in 2006. This was followed by the production of the GAC Toyota Yaris in 2008. While GTE produced the Camry engines, starting with those for export models in 2005 and later with engines for the Chinese market in 2006, GTMC took care of the production of these vehicles.

Further projects of GAC Toyota included the building of an additional production line, on which would be produced the GAC Toyota Highlander in 2009 and the GAC Toyota Camry Hybrid in 2010. Since then, GAC Toyota has shown steady growth in the Chinese market, even as other non-Chinese brands have faltered. These other brands have failed largely due to the rise of both home-grown Chinese vehicle brands and the increasing market share being taken by Chinese-made new energy vehicles of various types.

As a response to this phenomenon, Toyota has adopted an 'if you can't beat them, join them' approach. The proof of this can be seen in its full self-driving EV, as well as two new vehicles that have been revealed by GAC Toyota at the Auto Guangzhou 2025 Show in November.