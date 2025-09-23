Toyota's Flagship Chinese EV Has Some Pretty Cool Features

The new Toyota flagship sedan, an electric vehicle (EV) called the bZ7, was developed for Toyota in China by GAC, (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.), Toyota's joint venture GTMC, and Toyota's Intelligent ElectroMobility R&D Center. Because EVs make up a large percentage of sales in the Chinese domestic market, Toyota went with a partnership that combines, "...Toyota's safe, reliable, and high-quality manufacturing and China's advanced technology," as the company said in a blog post. The result is a large sedan, five meters long, with some amazing features. In size, it is slightly longer than a Tesla Model S. Its front-end styling is similar to other Toyotas such as the Prius, which shares the Toyota bZ7's 'hammerhead' design language. While Toyota is well-known for its excellent, fuel-saving hybrid vehicles, it has not exactly been at the EV forefront, even though Toyota does have a fully electric car on the market.

Primary among advanced features on the Toyota bZ7 are Huawei's HarmonyCockpit, integrated with Xiaomi's smart ecosystem called "Human x Car x Home," for control of smart home appliances through your smartphone or the car's infotainment system. Huawei also provides the bZ7's electric motors. Another key element of the bZ7 is the LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor on the roof, which will utilize the Momenta 6.0 smart driving system on upper trim levels of the car. The bZ7 started as a concept, has entered production, and is a prime example of how Toyota was slow to full EVs but it's done playing around.