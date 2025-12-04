Why Using A Torque Wrench As A Breaker Bar Could Be A Bad Idea

A breaker bar is one of those specialty tools that every home mechanic wishes they had sooner or later. It's useful for encouraging stuck nuts and bolts to turn as a last-ditch effort to remove them before resorting to heating, grinding, or melting.

One of the breaker bar's advantages over standard ratchets and wrenches is its length. A longer lever equals more torque applied to the fastener using the same amount of force. Another advantage is the breaker bar's simple construction that eliminates gears, springs, and locking mechanisms found in ratchets and torque wrenches.

When trying to remove a stubborn bolt or nut, and you don't have a breaker bar, you may lock your eyes on your torque wrench in the heat of the moment. You'll notice that its handle appears robust, longer than any ratchet that you have, and it might even have a larger square drive. Avoid the impulse to put that torque wrench toward the strenuous task of breaking loose stuck bolts. Remember, it's likely one of the tools you splurged on when building your tool kit.

It's true that torque wrenches, especially larger varieties with ½- and ¾-inch square drives, are designed to deliver heavy torque to threaded fasteners during assembly. However, the brute force required to budge a stuck nut can easily exceed the physical limitations of a torque wrench, causing internal damage and ruining its calibration.