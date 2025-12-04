These Are The Most Popular Cars In New York

A lot of car enthusiasts like to stand out from the crowd, and opting for a bright yellow sports car or chrome-clad classic is a great way of showing your interest off, as well as making for an interesting sight on today's often mundane and monochromatic roads. But if you'd rather just blend into the crowd, what would be the best choice?

Thanks to the State of New York Open Data, we know exactly how New York drivers can achieve this result. The report portrays exactly what cars are most popular in the state, and it's possible to break that answer down into a number of different categories. We can deduce not only the most popular brands, but also the most common segments you'll see out and about in New York, the most popular colors, and the average age of each style too. So, if you're looking to blend into the background while commuting in and around New York, this is how best to do it.

Overwhelmingly, the most popular cars of choice in New York are SUVs. Just over 60% of New York's drivers are choosing to go about their daily life at the helm of an SUV, with sedan owners coming in second, at 28.6%. Pickup drivers are third, and just 9.7% of drivers opting for a truck.