How Limousines Are Made Is Way Wilder Than You Think

If you come from an earlier generation, likely one older than Gen-Z, you probably remember a time when stretch limousines were a common sight on American roads. Maybe you even rode in one for a high school prom or another big event. At the very least, you're familiar with them from those Hollywood red carpet gatherings of the past. At one point, the longest stretch limo was a wild creation that could hold 75 people and had a helipad on the back.

These days, the traditional stretch limo is a much rarer sight, with its job mostly replaced by party buses or the large, luxuriously appointed SUVs most commonly used to haul VIPs and celebrities around. But because they are rarer these days, when you do happen to see a stretch limo on the street, it's a bit of a special occasion. But it's not only the outward appearance of these limousines that draws the eye, or the classically glamorous feeling of riding inside one that fascinates us — it's also the way they are built. While it might seem straightforward, the work that goes into creating a stretch limousine is one of the wilder sides of the transportation industry. Let's take a quick look at how it all goes down.