The World's Longest Limo Had Some Wild Features For Ridiculous Parties

Guinness World Records has almost 61,000 active records in its database. The story for one of those titles began in 1986 when famous car customizer Jay Ohrberg used at least six 1976 Eldorado Cadillacs (via Motor Trend) to build a 60-foot limousine with 26 wheels, a V8 engine in the front and another in the back, and could be driven from both ends (via Livemint). Naturally, he called it The American Dream (via Guinness World Records).

Back in the day, it had some "themed rooms," and the helipad could be turned into a mini-golf course (via Autoevolution). The lounge had several televisions and telephones (via Motor Trend). Guinness claims the car held a large waterbed and jacuzzi on the inside, while a pool — complete with a diving board — sat at the back.

If Ohrberg's name sounds familiar, that's because he helped build many of Hollywood's most iconic cars, including K.I.T.T., the sentient Pontiac Trans Am from "Knight Rider" and Doc Brown's DeLorean time machine from "Back to the Future" (via Motor Trend). Later, he would add another forty feet to The American Dream to keep the world's longest car title.