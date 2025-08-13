How Much Does The US President's Limousine Cost? (And Who Pays For It?)
In the early days, U.S. presidents travelled by horse-drawn carriage until automobiles took their place. Over the years, official limousines have come from many manufacturers, including Ford, Pierce-Arrow, and General Motors. These cars were normally the top-of-the-line models for the brand and were used as-is or, for the modern iterations, modified to meet the requirements as the official car of the U.S. president. The current version of the limousine is from General Motors. It's designed to look like a Cadillac XT6 and costs $1.5 million, which is paid for using public tax dollars.
Because of its role in the safe transport of the president, the "Beast", as the vehicle is now called, is a state-of-the-art vehicle with exceptional driving and survival capabilities. Designed and developed in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, the current car came out in 2018. It's the third generation of its model line, which started during the time of President George W. Bush. The president's car was conceived and manufactured by a special engineering team from General Motors, which explains the hefty price tag.
The United States Secret Service is mandated with two important functions: protection for assigned national leaders of the United States government and investigating financial or monetary-related crimes. As one of the most important government organizations, the agency employs more than 8,100 individuals and is tasked with managing and operating the presidential state car. To fulfil its directive, the Secret Service was provided with a budget of $3.1 billion for the 2024 fiscal year, which comes from the taxes that the government collects.
A powerful and expensive car
The Secret Service itself has described the state car as the safest and most secure automobile in the world, and given its extensive suite of safety and defensive features, it has the hardware to back its claim. While exact specifications are classified, media reports estimate that the Beast has 8-inch-thick bullet-resistant doors and thick laminated glass windows measuring 5 inches. Because it serves as a mobile command center, an extensive array of communications equipment is installed, including the capability to send the codes for nuclear weapon launch. The Beast is also equipped with run-flat tires, can launch tear gas and dispense a smoke screen, and is fitted with night vision capabilities.
While there is no specific timeframe for its use or tenure, the Secret Service has indicated an eight-year service term for the cars. Surprisingly, after the car is retired, it is not kept in storage nor donated to museums. It is instead destroyed after its service. With the present car already on its seventh year, plans to replace it are already underway, as General Motors was recently awarded a contract worth nearly $15 million. This was for the development of the successor to the 3rd-generation Beast, using newer technology to upgrade the capabilities of protection service vehicles. Interestingly, the president is not allowed to drive the Beast or any other car, even after their time in office. Even without taking the wheel, the president travels in one of the most amazing cars ever made, combining transportation, fully equipped office, and an impenetrable fortress.