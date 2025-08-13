How Much Does The US President's Limousine Cost? (And Who Pays For It?)

In the early days, U.S. presidents travelled by horse-drawn carriage until automobiles took their place. Over the years, official limousines have come from many manufacturers, including Ford, Pierce-Arrow, and General Motors. These cars were normally the top-of-the-line models for the brand and were used as-is or, for the modern iterations, modified to meet the requirements as the official car of the U.S. president. The current version of the limousine is from General Motors. It's designed to look like a Cadillac XT6 and costs $1.5 million, which is paid for using public tax dollars.

Because of its role in the safe transport of the president, the "Beast", as the vehicle is now called, is a state-of-the-art vehicle with exceptional driving and survival capabilities. Designed and developed in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, the current car came out in 2018. It's the third generation of its model line, which started during the time of President George W. Bush. The president's car was conceived and manufactured by a special engineering team from General Motors, which explains the hefty price tag.

The United States Secret Service is mandated with two important functions: protection for assigned national leaders of the United States government and investigating financial or monetary-related crimes. As one of the most important government organizations, the agency employs more than 8,100 individuals and is tasked with managing and operating the presidential state car. To fulfil its directive, the Secret Service was provided with a budget of $3.1 billion for the 2024 fiscal year, which comes from the taxes that the government collects.