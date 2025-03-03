Why Current (And Former) US Presidents Aren't Allowed To Drive

As the leader of the world's most powerful country, the position of the president of the United States is among the most coveted. Besides wielding significant influence over global affairs, presidents have access to unbridled power, and their decisions have a far-reaching impact on the lives of people everywhere.

While the president enjoys a long list of privileges like access to the president's Cadillac limo and the amazing features of Air Force One, the role also comes with significant challenges. And some of these persist long after a president has left office. Things most people take for granted — including receiving parcels, purchasing an electronic device of their choice, and even something as basic as driving a car –are off limits long after presidents return to being private citizens.

Multiple former presidents, including Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, have discussed their inability to drive around in their own cars long after they vacated the presidency. You heard that right: Leaders of the free world aren't free to drive their own vehicles, not just during their term but for the rest of their post-presidency life. Let's understand why.

