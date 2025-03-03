Here's What Happens To The Presidential Limo After Service

The president of the United States rides around in a limousine nicknamed "The Beast" — a term first used during George W. Bush's presidency. This limo is easily the most advanced protection vehicle in the world, and is scrapped when its service is done. The F-117 Nighthawk, America's first "invisible "stealth jet that flew over a thousand sorties in Operation Desert Storm, can be put on display in a museum for the public to admire when it's no longer in use. Air Force One, which can fly across the U.S. in under four hours, might end up in a presidential library. The presidential limousine, on the other hand, is destroyed.

GM builds the car with a good amount of stock components. This keeps costs down in case something breaks and needs to be replaced. However, the U.S. Secret Service has a big hand in developing the car, which requires everyone involved in its development to have top-secret security clearance. The current Beast weighs roughly 20,000 pounds and comes with a price tag of $1.5 million, considerably more than the super-luxurious $300K Cadillac Celestiq, GM's most expensive Caddy.

Features known to the public include bulletproof 3-inch-thick windows, 8-inch bulletproof armor, a night-vision system, ability to fire tear gas in case it's overrun by a mob, and door handles that can deliver an electric shock to prevent intruders from opening them.

