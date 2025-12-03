5 Car Mods That Hurt Resale Value
So, you've just bought a new car. What's the next thing to do? Personalize it, of course. Make it yours. This is how many people feel after having bought a new car, and it's a valid feeling. The problem, however, is that some car mods can negatively affect your car's resale value.
Of course, some car mods can increase resale value. Paint protection film and ceramic coating, for example, keep your car looking showroom fresh, making for an easier sale. Even those that are likely to hurt resale value can net you good cash if you find the perfect buyer. Generally, however, this is not the case, especially since not every buyer is a gearhead.
So, you want to stay within the limits of mods that would appeal to the average Joe who values practicability over a flashy vehicle, instead of chasing upgrades that may turn out to be a waste of money. Here are five car mods that can hurt resale value in the long run.
Aftermarket or loud exhausts
There are some advantages to installing an aftermarket or straight-pipe exhaust. One of them is better airflow, which can increase power in certain configurations. However, modified exhausts may negatively impact your car's resale value, and one reason is noise. Most performance exhaust systems, especially straight pipes, will make your car louder, and not everyone wants a noisy car. So, you likely won't recoup the amount you've spent on the modification if you don't find another car enthusiast who appreciates the loud rumble.
If, however, you must change your exhaust pipes, it is important to seek out the best-quality systems — 409 and 304 stainless steel pipes are great options for custom mods and builds. Also, you may want to keep your original exhaust system, as it'll let you swap it back when you want to sell your car to increase the chances of getting a good buyer.
Lowered or modified suspension
Many car enthusiasts want a lowered suspension for various reasons, including aesthetics, better handling, and the stability that comes from a reduced center of gravity. All these advantages, however, come with practicality problems. Speed bumps and other such raised platforms are much more difficult to go over because drivers are scared of scraping their low undersides or bumpers. Driving on bad roads will also result in much more uncomfortable rides.
If you live or have to drive in an area with bumpy roads, buying a car with a lowered suspension would not be a good idea. The same applies if you regularly have to transport heavy objects or many people at the same time; more weight would also increase the chances of scraping the ground. Unless you are a performance enthusiast or a racer, a suspension upgrade is typically not worth the cost or the hassle, both in relation to current use and resale value. Lowering your suspension likely limits your buyer pool to buyers who are willing to live with the downsides of such a mod.
Extreme body kits and unnecessary aero
Body kits are appealing and are bound to get your car a second look on the road or in a car park, but they may make it difficult to sell your car fast and at a good price. First of all, extensively modifying your car's looks — installing huge wings, side skirts, and bumper extensions, for example — limits your pool of buyers to people who like the changes, especially if they're irreversible.
Prospective buyers may also have maintenance concerns. They may wonder where to get replacements when aftermarket parts get damaged. New parts for custom designs would also require more attention to detail and unique specifications. This may work for you because you genuinely enjoy your mod and appreciate the extra downforce that a wide-body kit may provide, but it could be a hassle for the next person to maintain.
Insurance issues are another reason you may have problems selling a car with bodywork modifications. It's much more difficult to find an insurance provider that will cover an excessively modded car, especially when the modifications are very obvious. Some buyers may also be afraid that cars with extreme body kits and customization have been driven roughly or used for races. If you must install a body kit, try to keep it as simple as possible and ensure that the changes have aesthetic and practical benefits.
Engine mods and ECU tuning
Another big reason owners modify cars, apart from aesthetics, is performance. These can involve installing superchargers or turbochargers, but another popular performance mod is ECU (Engine Control Unit) tuning. It involves modifying some settings in the car's ECU, which is basically the car's brain, to enable the engine to produce more horsepower.
One reason an engine modification may hurt your car's resale value is that engine tuning and remapping sometimes void warranties, particularly if a dealer or factory rep notices a fault that's directly linked to the modification. Potential buyers also can't always be sure that modifications were carried out by competent professionals, and that your car's safety, durability, and performance have not been affected by the changes. In fact, the more power you squeeze out of your engine, the worse the engine's reliability — prospective buyers know this, so even car enthusiasts may think twice about buying a heavily tuned car.
Flashy custom paint and wraps
Bold or ultra-custom finishes typically only apply to a niche audience, narrowing your buyer pool. Most people do not want neon, graphics, or color-shifting wraps on their new cars. After all, according to an iSeeCars study, 80% of cars on the roads in 2023 were white, black, gray, or silver. Buyers may also have doubts about a car's bodywork quality if it has custom paint or a wrap; for instance, they may wonder if you're trying to hide scratches under the wrap.
While wraps may actually add value by protecting your paint, badly installed wraps can chip or peel paint and leave glue residue upon removal, affecting a car's original bodywork and, in turn, the car's value. If you want to wrap or paint your car and ensure it's still easy to sell, a good rule of thumb is to keep things as simple as possible. If you're wrapping it, you should also use reputable service providers to ensure a high-quality job that doesn't damage paint during removal.