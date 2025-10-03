Should You Wrap Or Paint Your Car? Here Are The Pros And Cons

The outside of your car has seen better days. It's been sitting out in the sun so long you forgot what the original color was. Or maybe it has a few scratches here and there from those times you drove a little too close to the speakers at the Burger King drive-thru. We're not here to judge. No doubt, you're thinking about painting your car. But have you thought about wrapping it instead?

Maybe you thought that car wrapping was just for the random realtor who wants to turn her Kia Soul into a roving billboard for her business. Not so, friend. Car wrapping isn't just for tacky advertising anymore. Just about anyone can have their car wrapped in their favorite color. Tesla has even offered wrapping Model 3s and Model Ys for their customers. But is wrapping your car any better than painting it? The answer depends on a lot of things, such as your budget, how long you need it to last, how much effort you're willing to put in to maintaining it, whether you care about the resale value, and how important your carbon footprint is to you.

One advantage of wrapping a car is that it can be initially less expensive than painting one. But you'll need to balance that with the fact that vinyl car wraps need to be replaced more often than a car typically needs to be repainted. The resale value is often not as high for a car that is wrapped versus one with a paint job that has held up. On the other hand, car wraps require less maintenance, are better for the environment, and offer more design options.